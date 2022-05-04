The Goldbergs Season 9, Episode 20: Air time, release date, plot, and more about ABC series

The Goldbergs is headed in an interesting direction with Adam's (played by Sean Giambrone) graduation approaching and the series being renewed for another season.

The long-running ABC comedy is all set to air a new episode on May 4, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET after a one-week gap. The upcoming episode of the show is titled Sunday Chow-Fun Day.

The show has undergone some major changes lately, especially with the untimely exit of Jeff Garlin who portrayed Murray Goldberg. The show did find an offbeat way to deal with it, but his absence is still felt in certain scenes.

The Goldbergs @TheGoldbergsABC #TheGoldbergs You can always count on Bev to make a big entrance! You can always count on Bev to make a big entrance! 😍 #TheGoldbergs https://t.co/5IHQmkprxo

The upcoming episode will deal with Adam Goldberg's approaching graduation and some big decisions on the part of Beverly Goldberg, who is played by Wendi McLendon-Covey.

Read on for more details about the upcoming episode of The Goldbergs.

The Goldbergs Season 9, Episode 20 synopsis: Beverly's tough call

The Goldbergs @TheGoldbergsABC Geoff is VERY concerned that you haven't watched this week's episode of #TheGoldbergs yet. Stream on Hulu! Geoff is VERY concerned that you haven't watched this week's episode of #TheGoldbergs yet. Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/Oese1dYF0z

Despite being composed of numerous small events, this episode will take a thorough look at the members of the family and dive a little deeper into their individual struggles. Adam's graduation has been long-teased as an important event, but it will prove to be crucial for both his family and him.

For instance, with Adam graduating, Beverly will rethink her position as William Penn Academy’s Quaker Warden. Erica, too, will understand the value of establishing balance in her life. Since she is new to marriage, it is only natural that she takes some time to decide how she should decipher it and rearrange her life accordingly.

The synopsis for The Goldbergs Season 9, Episode 20, reads:

"With Adam’s graduation approaching, Beverly debates staying on as William Penn Academy’s Quaker Warden. Forever butting heads with principal Ball, her choice also affects his decision to stay or not. Meanwhile, Erica tries to get out of the Schwartz’s longstanding tradition of dinner together every Sunday and the subsequent household chores. She soon realizes the importance of finding balance between the demands of family and marriage on an all-new episode."

There will be two more episodes remaining in this season after Episode 20. The show has already been renewed for a tenth season so fans need not worry. The tenth season will see some radical changes in the aftermath of Garlin's exit.

When will the upcoming episode of The Goldbergs air?

The upcoming episode of the sitcom will air on May 4, 2022, on the ABC channel at 8.00 PM ET. You can also catch it online on Hulu. Stay tuned for more updates.

