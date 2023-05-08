How much is Scott Baio worth? Net worth and fortune explored as Happy Days star makes decision to leave California

Well-known actor Scott Baio has decided to leave California due to the homeless crisis issues. He is renowned for appearing as Chachi Arcola in Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi. Baio revealed the news about leaving California in a tweet, saying he is not feeling safe anymore. He wrote:

"After 45 years, I'm making my way to finally 'exit stage right' from California."

Speaking on the data of homelessness inside the state, Baio posted a tweet that stated:

Baio has been living in Westchester County Estates, which is spread over around 6,300 sq. ft. of land. The house, located at Woodland Hills, has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, a huge ceiling, stone floors, a curved staircase, a dining room, and a home office. There is also a pool, spa, and various other facilities.

Baio purchased the property in 1995 and listed the house for sale for $3.85 million in March 2023.

Scott Baio's net worth is reported to be around $4 million

Scott Baio has accumulated a lot of wealth from his successful acting career over the years (Image via Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Scott Baio has gained recognition for his flawless performances in films and TV shows. He has been active in the entertainment industry since 1976, contributing to his earnings. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 62-year-old's net worth is around $4 million.

Scott purchased a house in Encino, California, for $1.385 million in 1994 and sold it for $2.5 million in 2010. He then purchased another property in Woodland Hills, California, in 1995 for $1.8 million, which he already listed for sale in March this year for $3.85 million.

Scott Baio debuted with the 1976 gangster musical comedy film Bugsy Malone, where he played the lead role. The same year, he made his television debut in an episode of the NBC anthology series NBC Special Treat.

Baio became popular for his appearance as Chachi Arcola in 130 episodes of the ABC sitcom, Happy Days. He reprised his role in 17 episodes of Joanie Loves Chachi and also portrayed Charles in 126 episodes of the CBS sitcom Charles in Charge. He also worked as a writer and director for a few episodes of Charles in Charge.

Scott played the role of David Hobbs in See Dad Run, which aired on Nick at Nite from 2012 to 2014. He appeared in various TV shows like The Love Boat, The Runaways, Who's Watching the Kids?, Hotel, CBS Schoolbreak Special, Veronica's Closet, Arrested Development, Touched by an Angel, and more.

Baio is known for his performances in films like Foxes, Zapped!, I Love N.Y., A Wedding for Bella, Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2, Cursed, and more.

