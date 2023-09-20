 Is Naira Marley a NDLEA ambassador? Viral picture with Sam Larry sparks backlash in wake of Mohbad's death

Amid widespread outrage over online rumors that suggest the British-Nigerian singer Naira Marley was appointed as an NDLEA Ambassador, the anti-graft agency denied reports circulating on social media.

The rumors stemmed from a viral picture circulating online that showed Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, posing alongside members of NDLEA at the National Headquarters of the agency in Abuja.

Expand Tweet

As the viral picture with the slogan “Throwback to NDLEA making Naira Marley an ambassador and Sam Larry joining in the photograph” sparked backlash, the Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, vehemently denied the claims.

In a statement on Saturday, September 16, Femi Babafemi said that Naira Marley is not an ambassador of the anti-graft agency. Babafemi explained that Marley was only encouraged to use his popularity with his fans to discourage substance abuse. He said that the picture circulating online was supposed to send a message to Marley’s followers that he was not a proponent of illicit drug use.

Femi Babafemi continued to state that Marley was only a voluntary associate of NDLEA. Marley had reportedly offered his services to advocate against substance abuse after artists under his record label, including Zinolesky, were arrested in 2022 on possession charges.

“The Naira Marley’s issue dates back to 2022 when Zinolesky was arrested over possession of illicit drugs after we received intelligence. We raided his apartment in Lekki and arrested him. After that, he gave a commitment alongside others to be of good behaviour. Naira Marley made a commitment and Zinolesky did a video speaking against substance abuse. That has been all,” Babafemi said.

Netizens' outrage over Naira Marley NDLEA ambassador claims explored

In a statement on Saturday, The Director of Media and Advocacy, at NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, denied Naira Marley was an ambassador of their agency. The denial came in the wake of backlash over allegations that Marley was appointed ambassador of NDLEA in the wake of Mohbad’s death.

Expand Tweet

Recently Marley has been the target of virulent attack from fans of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, better known as Mohbad, who passed away on 12 September 2023, at the age of 27. Hardcore followers of Mohbad allege that the record executive was behind the singer’s death, as the two have been embroiled in a bitter feud since Mohbad left his organization.

Expand Tweet

The outrage over Marley’s alleged NDLEA ambassadorship was intensified after a video emerged showing the 27-year-old Mohbad crying on a hospital bed last year. In the clip, Mohbad accused the NDLEA of poisoning him during his arrest and detention.

Expand Tweet

Mohbad accused the agency of forcing him to consume a liquid substance. However, NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, denied the allegations, stating the musician was never arrested or detained by the agency.

“This is an authentic account of the arrest and detention of some Malian artistes in Feb 2022, an incident that has now been twisted by purveyors of fake news to say Mohbad was poisoned or detained by the agency,” Babafemi tweeted. “I hope they'll be bold enough to defend their claims when the hand of the law catches them.”

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of singer Mohbad. While the exact cause of death was not made public, sources claimed the singer lost his life after being “hit with juju'' in an Ikorodu, Lagos state show. However, Marley was not considered a suspect in the case.