Ryna Workman GoFundMe raises $1,885 as NYU Law student alleges “institutional” backlash over Hamas statement

Ryna Workman, a law student at New York University has launched a GoFundMe campaign after they were removed as the student body president and lost a prospective job offer from Winston & Strawn over a pro-Hamas statement in a newsletter.

In early October, Ryna Workman, who is non-binary, faced massive blowback after they put out a statement that said Israel bore "full responsibility" for the ongoing conflict that began after Hamas attacked the Jewish state on October 7, killing 1400 people and taking over 200 civilians hostage.

Expand Tweet

At the time, outraged netizens called for her expulsion over the statement seemingly siding with a militant group responsible for many deaths. Shortly after, law firm Winston & Strawn rescinded their job offer, condemning the law student’s message that seemingly justified the crimes committed by Hamas against Israelis.

Expand Tweet

The backlash intensified after Workman was filmed defacing posters of Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas on October 24, 2023. Shortly after, in an interview with ABC News, Workman defended their actions, stating that they were simply standing up for the human rights of Palestinian citizens.

However, reporter Linsey Davis questioned the timing of the initial newsletter, saying that it was written before Israel launched a counter-strike in Gaza, where more than 10,000 people have been killed.

Expand Tweet

In response, Workman said that the initial statement was in reference to the genocide that started 75 years ago. When asked if Workman condemned the Hamas attack on October 7, they replied:

"I think what I use my platform for, and who I condemn was pretty clear by my message, and I think that I will continue to condemn apartheid and military occupation."

Ryna Workman allegedly received constant death threats over a pro-Palestine statement

Expand Tweet

In the wake of the outrage, Ryna Workman has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking funds to cover quality therapy and counselling services after they were supposedly subjected to “institutional” backlash and targeted in a harassment campaign online.

Ryna Workman said that since they expressed their support for Palestinian human rights, they have been subjected to constant death threats and doxxing where people are targeting their race and their gender identity.

“I’ve been getting death threats online. The harassment campaign against me has targeted all facets of my identity - the fact that I am Black, the fact that I am queer, the fact that I am nonbinary. It is not only because of what I said but because of who I am that all this is happening to me.”

Workman explained that her initial statement did not intend to distress the Israelis who were targetted by Hamas in a violent surprise attack but was aimed at highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Ryna Workman said that they want to continue to lend their voice to the defenseless in Palestine and urged people to donate so they can cover expenses while they look for another job offer.

Ryna Workman’s fundraising campaign comes amid hundreds of students in NYC organizing a walkout last week, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. Israel’s relentless air and ground strike has reduced the buildings in Gaza to rubble. Amid the relentless onslaught, Palestinians are battling to find access to shelter, food, water and medicine in the area.