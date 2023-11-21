What did Matt Rife say? Domestic violence joke controversy explained as comedian faces cancellation online 

Comedian and actor Matt Rife has recently come under fire over a Domestic violence joke in the newly released Netflix special ‘Natural Selection.’ The 28-year-old, who went viral on TikTok during the pandemic, has experienced a meteoric rise in the stand-up comedy realm after he released two specials on YouTube that racked up nearly 30 million views.

While many consider Matt Rife talented, his staggering good looks as a young comedian have also aided his swift rise to fame, due to his popularity with women on social media. Rife, who is not unaware of his appeal with the women, has leaned into his desirability, churning out jokes with a carefully measured mix of self-pity and swagger.

In one of the bits documented in the self-produced YouTube special, Matt Rife jokes about how his good looks are a curse with women as they only serve as a detriment to his confidence and anxiety because as he puts it, “I can’t even hang myself because my jawline will cut the rope.”

While the joke landed well with the viewers, consisting mostly women, his recent comments on the Netflix special landed him in hot water as audiences found his domestic violence humor deeply offensive.

In the one-hour special on Netflix titled, ‘Natural Selection’ Rife begins the show by describing Maryland as equal parts beautiful and “ratchet” before diving straight into a joke about domestic violence.

Expand Tweet

Rife then segues into his time at a restaurant, where he encounters a hostess with a black eye that makes him and his friends uncomfortable. Rifer’s friend then wonders aloud why the hostess wasn’t moved to the kitchen so the patrons wouldn't have to feel uneasy, to which the comedian responds, "Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye."

“My boy was like I feel bad for her man. “They should put her in the kitchen or something where nobody has to see her face, you know.” And I was like, “Yeah, but I feel like if she could cook, she wouldn’t have that black eye."

As the stunned audience laughed, Matt Rife went on to add he was testing the water with the joke to see if they were going to be fun.

"If we start the show with domestic violence. The rest of the show should be pretty smooth sailing after that," Matt Rife said.

Matt Rife's joke about Domestic Violence was not well-received among Netizens

Expand Tweet

Matt Rife, the comedian who has touted an impressive fan following, consisting mostly of women by virtue of his chiselled good looks, has now been slammed by viewers over the Netflix special joke where he flippantly quipped about domestic violence. A Social media user said:

“Matt Rife opens his special with a “if a woman could cook she wouldn’t have a black eye” joke. Really? This is your god?”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, other netizens likened the comedian to Dane Cook, who was cancelled after he was accused of plagiarism and making jokes about the Colorado shooting.

Expand Tweet

Rife has also faced calls for cancellation as viewers accused him of peddling s*xist jokes despite his audience being mostly women. Throughout his special, Matt Rife does appear to pejoratively target women, leading viewers to slam his material as misogynistic.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, Matt Rife does not appear to have broken up about the criticism he has faced since he appeared on the Stiff Socks Podcast earlier this where he relentlessly derided women, Defending himself against the controversy at the time Rife told the New York Times:

“You’re mad at somebody that’s just trying to make you laugh? That’s such an insane concept to me."

While comedians often push boundaries to induce a laugh, there is a fine line between what is considered funny and offensive. Most comedians who smudge the line, have found themselves in trouble for off-kilter jokes that were just taken too far.

Even well-respected comedians such as Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and Joan Rivers have been accused of taking a joke too far and ruffling a few feathers in the process.