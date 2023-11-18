How old is Matt Rife? Comedian's age, height, and more explored as Netflix Special goes live

Matt Rife, 28 has managed to carve a niche for himself with his charismatic stage presence and humor. He began his journey at the young age of 14, inspired by a talent show at his high school.

His early start in comedy soon morphed into a professional career, with Rife hitting the stage at 15. His unique style, blending observational humor with improvisation, resonated with audiences, leading to viral TikTok clips and a substantial online following.

This digital fame catapulted him into the limelight, earning him over 10 million followers on TikTok and more than 260 million global views. As his Netflix Special, Natural Selection, recently went live, here are some facts one ought to know about the comedian.

What is Matt Rife's age as of November 2023?

Born Matthew Steven Rife on September 10, 1995, in Columbus, Ohio, Rife is 28 years old. His journey has seen him rise to prominence through his self-produced comedy specials and notable appearances on shows such as Wild 'n Out.

Matt Rife (Image via Arts Centre Melbourne)

Rife's family includes his mother, April Rife, and four sisters. Tragedy struck early in Rife's life when his father, Michael Eric Gutzke, passed away by suicide when Matt was just 17 months old. This event, undoubtedly profound, might have cast a shadow, but it also instilled in him a resilience that would later characterize his career.

His early life, marred by personal loss but also defined by a precocious dive into comedy, narrates the story of a young man who found solace and expression through humor.

What is Matt Rife's height?

Matt's height is 6 feet or 183 cm. Interestingly, Rife himself has playfully claimed on X to be 6’1, adding a dash of humor to any and all the sources listing his height.

It was in November 2022, when someone commented on X asking his height, to which Matt replied:

Does Matt Rife have a girlfriend?

As of 2023, Matt confirmed that he's in a relationship with Jessica Lord, an actress-dancer. This development in his personal life was confirmed in September 2023.

The couple's relationship moved into the spotlight when they made their red carpet debut at a high-profile event in New York City. This public appearance at the 2023 Forbes Top Creators List Launch solidified their status as a couple.

Rife's past romantic connections include a relationship with actress Kate Beckinsale in 2017 and a brief link to Lucy Hale in 2023.

Matt Rife Netflix special: Natural Selection

Rife's Natural Selection premiered globally on November 15, 2023, marking his hour-long debut on Netflix. Rife dives into many topics in Natural Selection, leaving no stone unturned. From his personal grievances with protection crystals to his playful sparring with social media trolls, his humor is sometimes relatable and other, audacious.

The special was filmed at a tour stop at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C. Directed by Erik Griffin. Natural Selection represents a milestone in Rife's career, following his successful world tour.