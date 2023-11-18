Is Matt Rife married? Netflix star and comedian’s relationship status explored

In comedy and social media, a 28-year-old named Matt Rife has become a charismatic TikTok star who captures audiences with humor and charm. Being the youngest cast member on Wild 'N Out, presented by Nick Cannon, Rife's comedic talent goes beyond just going viral, as he also sells out shows on his ProbleMATTic World Tour.

However, amid the laughter and applause, attention is drawn to the mysterious aspects of his love life. Rife's romantic journey is revealed through his encounters with famous figures like Kate Beckinsale and his relationship with actress Jessica Lord. At the same time, he continues his non-stop touring schedule.

Is Matt Rife married?

At 28, TikTok sensation Matt Rife finds himself at the intersection of fame and romance. With girlfriend Jessica Lord by his side, during a chat with People, Rife emphasized her crucial role in his life, describing her as.

"So important to my infrastructure."

In April 2023, Rife expressed his desire for a wife and family in an Esquire interview. He laid bare the challenges of maintaining a relationship amidst his grueling six-days-a-week, 52-weeks-a-year comedy tour.

While Rife, with over 25 million social media followers, has experienced a whirlwind journey in the spotlight, the burning question remains – is he married? As of now, the answer is no. Rife's commitment to his craft has yet to extend to matrimony, showcasing the intricate balance between his rising stardom and personal aspirations.

Who has Matt Rife dated? Past relationships explored

Comedian Matt Rife gained popularity by appearing on TikTok and Wild 'N Out. He has been involved in significant romantic relationships with various well-known women. At 21 in 2017, Rife had a short-lived relationship with the renowned Kate Beckinsale, which attracted media attention due to their noticeable age difference.

In 2023, Rife's love life again made headlines when he briefly dated Lucy Hale, a star from Pretty Little Liars. During this period, Rife openly struggled with dating difficulties while managing his busy schedule.

In addition to the glamour of Hollywood, Rife highlights that he does not consider himself a typical s*x symbol and instead describes his looks as slightly better than average. Before being in a relationship with Jessica Lord, Rife's romantic experiences involved these highly regarded connections.

Who is Matt Rife's girlfriend?

The couple at a Forbes event in NYC (Image via Taylor Hill)

Comedian Matt Rife confirmed his romance with English actress and dancer Jessica Lord in June 2023, which signified a departure from his typically private love life. Although Rife initially hesitated to disclose specifics, their relationship garnered attention when the couple made their first public appearance on the red carpet in New York City, offering a rare peek into their partnership.

Lord, recognized for her roles in Find Me in Paris and The Next Step, quickly became integral to Rife's life, offering crucial support amid his tumultuous schedule. Their love story began in Mississippi in 2022, where Rife fell for Lord despite her being in a relationship. The two didn't speak for a year, but fate intervened when they reconnected in Los Angeles.

The relationship rumors started to gain traction in June 2023 when Rife made playful comments on Lord's Instagram. The couple eventually confirmed their relationship status in September.

Matt Rife consistently navigates the unpredictable world of fame, relationships, and comedy, maintaining a presence in the spotlight with his humor and humility.