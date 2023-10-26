IN PHOTOS: Jalen Hurts and girlfriend Bry Burrows turn heads with red carpet appearance at TIME100 Next Gala 2023

Life is going well for quarterback Jalen Hurts. This offseason, he signed a five-year, $255 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the highest-paid player when he signed. Since then, the Eagles have won six of their first seven games in 2023.

Hurts gets much support from Eagles fans, mainly because of his ingenuity in finding ways to win. However, he’s also inspired to do his best on the field because of his girlfriend, Bry Burrows.

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows make a rare public appearance together

While they’ve kept details of their relationship mostly private, they attended this year’s TIME100 Next Gala in New York City. On Oct. 24, Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows graced TIME Magazine’s TIME100 Next Gala at Second in New York City.

It happened after their Week 7 win over the Miami Dolphins. The couple wore all-black attire, with Burrows donning a cut-out gown while Hurts wearing a suit with a white undershirt.

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows at the TIME 100 Next Gala in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images for TIME and FilmMagic)

Hurts was invited to the event because he was part of the magazine’s 100 Next, a list of the world’s rising stars. Here's TIME's tweet leading to the cover story about him.

In the accompanying TIME article, Sean Gregory revealed that Hurts wasn’t into the Barbie-Oppenheimer mania when the two movies premiered. In the offseason, he also exchanged knowledge with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning through screenshots of plays drawn on paper.

He also loves the cheesesteak at Larry’s, a popular go-to place in Philadelphia that the late Kobe Bryant also enjoyed. The former Alabama standout also loves to cook crawfish whenever he comes home to Houston to visit his family.

Aside from Hurts, athletes like Angel Reese and Ronald Acuna Jr. are also on the TIME 100 Next list. The other personalities on the list include Hailey Bieber, Bella Ramsey, and Rose Zhang.

TIME launched the 100 Next list in 2019, which includes rising stars in sports, business, entertainment, politics, and other fields.

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows's relationship timeline

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows started their on-off relationship when he was still playing for the Crimson Tide. They remained together when Hurts transferred to the University of Oklahoma after three years at Alabama.

They made their first public appearance as a couple during last year’s NFC Championship Game, which the Eagles won over the San Francisco 49ers. Hurts and Burrows shared a hug before leaving Lincoln Financial Field.

Hurts confirmed their relationship in the April 2023 cover story of Essence magazine. Burrows works as an IT professional at IBM, per her LinkedIn profile.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at Alabama in 2017 and her MBA in Manderson School of Business at the same university.