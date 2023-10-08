4 times BTS' Jung Kook unleashed chaos on TikTok by commenting on fans' memes

BTS' Jung Kook is the perfect example of what happens when Gen Z idols start interacting freely with fans on social media. When he accidentally revealed his TikTok handle when he shared a video on Weverse, he got mercilessly teased for his username (Ian, which almost became his stage name at one point).

After rebranding to @letjungcook7 and eventually to @jungkook, the 3D singer is making ARMYs' best dreams and worst nightmares a reality by clicking on the absurd yet hilarious BTS memes on TikTok.

It was suspected that Jung Kook had a TikTok account for a while, but his sudden appearance on the app caused fans to worry about him seeing the stranger videos present.

The Seven dubbed video, funny edits of the septet, and other times BTS' Jung Kook commented on fan videos on TikTok

1) The iconic shower edit with 3D as the audio

Expand Tweet

ARMYs create some of the most questionably hilarious content when it comes to TikTok's short form videos, and this is the perfect example of the same. Many people listen to music while showering, but this fan perfectly encaspulated the mood of 3D by adding it over a video of the "golden maknae" dancing in the past.

An image of a bathroom stall with water running and steam effects completed the video. Clearly, Jung Kook was taken aback but amused by this fan's creativity, commenting "Hey" on this TikTok.

2) When a fan asked if the vocalist would sue her and he said he would (jokingly)

Expand Tweet

Jung Kook is nothing if not a good sport. After attempting to dance to the BTS member's Seven, TikTok user Hyeda received a comment stating that she should get sued for the same. In a call-out, she asked the singer if he would indeed "sue her," to which he replied that he would.

Fans were amused by this exchange, and so was the video creator, who commented, "Save me," in jest after the singer's comment.

3) A compilation of fans dancing with Jung Kook from the karaoke segment in Suchwita

Expand Tweet

When the beloved BTS maknae made his appearance on SUGA's talk show, he was given a karaoke machine and some time to sing like he does on livestreams. In one particular song, the Euphoria singer grooved along to the beat before he started singing.

Fans loved his unique dancing on Suchwita, and many imitated the same. Someone ended up making a compilation of Jung Kook with ARMYs. The vocalist commented the Korean version of "Hahahaha" on this TikTok, charming all with good-natured laughter.

4) An ASMR mukbang of a fan chewing on various BT21-shaped food

Expand Tweet

BTS' self-designed animated characters are precious to the fans and to the members too. While BT21-themed goodies are undeniably cute and often used as collectable merchandise, Jung Kook was seemingly hurt after watching this TikTok video.

This fan had posted a video of them chewing on BT21 marshmallows, and making the typical tingle-inducing ASMR eating sounds. After seeing his "child" Kookie and its brothers being consumed mercilessly on camera, the My Time vocalist commented that the video seemed too "cruel". He added laughter in the next comment, however, proving that he was just making a joke.

Apart from the hilarious comments mentioned above, Jung Kook has also been incessantly liking videos made by fans and following fanart and dance accounts. While fans have been loving all the attention from the Begin singer lately, they have also faced the brunt of some hate from anti-fans. It is hoped that positive wishes outweigh negativity and that interactions between fans and the artist continue in the future.

BTS' golden maknae will release his first studio album, aptly titled GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023. Following closely on the heels of the recently released 3D, the much anticipated 11-track album will cement Jung Kook's reputation as a solo artist who is open to exploring different genres as seen in his past English releases and collaborations.