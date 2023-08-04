"Don't make fun of me": Fans swoon over BTS' Jungkook's frustrated reaction as ARMYs keeps calling him Ian on Weverse live

On August 3, 2023, BTS' Jungkook took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse for a live broadcast, interacting with ARMYs for over 40 minutes. During the live session, he seemed to be engaging with fans and occasionally expressed frustration over Wifi and TV issues. However, his frustration escalated when ARMYs continued to call him Ian, which was his previous username for TikTok.

Recently, the idol accidentally revealed his spare TikTok account on Weverse, where his username was Ian, but he later changed it to JK as he felt embarrassed about the former name. He politely asked fans not to make jokes about his previous username the next time he goes live on Weverse.

Some ARMYs, however, disregarded Jungkook's request and continued spamming the comment section of the Weverse Live with the name Ian, causing him to feel somewhat frustrated:

"Don’t make fun of me. Don’t call me Ian," he said.

Ikra♡JK⁷ @JEONJUN20577224 : don't make fun of me. don't call me ian. seriously… ahhhhh poor jeon ian 🥹



ARMYs relentlessly tease Jungkook about his former username on TikTok

ARMYs soon renamed Jungkook to Jeon Ian and took to calling him the same across social media platforms. In the aforementioned Weverse Live, despite being frustrated at continuously being called Ian, the idol also laughed it off.

Meanwhile, another reason for Jungkook's frustration was the malfunctioning television and Wifi in his house, but he patiently endured the hindrance caused by these electronic gadgets.

Needless to say, fans are continuously making memes about the BTS Maknae's former TikTok username, and the idol can't seem to escape the ongoing jokes from ARMYs on any platform. His apparent frustration at the same also became something fans gushed over.

jk vids 🎥 (slow) @jjklve "jungkook-ssi, you're a korIAN person, right?" :D

JKssi @myjagiyaJKssi on weverse and TikTok :

❦ @zahrathallah @dreamjeons hes kinda serious about that omg dont make him mad

Mayar⁷ @serotannies Jungkook saying "don't call me Ian" when 99% of the fandom address him as Ian now is hilarious lmao we're not letting go of that name that easily

Some fans, however, asked others to respect the idol's wishes and not call him Ian.

Aku⁷✦ @Jjk_aku I'M SAYING IT AGAIN THAT PLEASE DON'T CALL HIM IAN ANYMORE....HE'S QUITE PISSED OFF!!!!! PLEASE🥹

나비.97 (FAN) @maineventjeon When you ask idols something, please reflect and think if the question is really respectful or not. Please think before sending something. There are things that shouldn’t be even questioned.

Thagurl @Thagurlsheart @maineventjeon People just don’t understand about boundaries. A lot of people calling him Ian. What part of “don’t call me Ian” people don’t get?? Jungkook is a beautiful human being, in and out, but I guess he will run out of patience one day. He deserves love and respect!

On the day of the live, the idol also posted on Weverse, stating that he will see ARMYs tomorrow, possibly indicating that he will be present at Suga's D-Day encore concert. Fans are now speculating that he might perform with the idol due to a viral video on social media.

Many K-ARMYs present outside the KSPO Dome, where Suga is set to deliver his encore performances, have heard Jungkook rehearsing Seven, and they are undoubtedly sure that he may be part of the idol's concert tomorrow.

In other news, the idol has recently released his first-ever digital solo single, Seven, featuring Latto. Actress Han So-hee features in the music video for the same.

The Euphoria singer plans to release a new single and a mini-album in the month of November. He shared the aforementioned information in Suchwita's episode 15.