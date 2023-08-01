"SLAYED": Fans over the moon as TXT's Taehyun covers BTS' Jungkook's Seven

On July 31, 2023, TXT's Taehyun took to the South Korean social media platform Weverse, where he shared a cover of Jungkook's Seven digital single lasting almost one minute. The idol captioned his post as:

"A masterpiece, a godly song, a great song, congratulations on Number One."

As is evident from the caption, fans think it is safe to say that the idol admires Jungkook's song and finds it, undoubtedly, to be a masterpiece. Given that the idol's group belongs to the same label, HYBE, the TXT member has delighted both ARMYs and MOAs.

After watching the latest cover of Jungkook's Seven, fans took to social media to express their thoughts about his vocals and stated that he did a great job. One fan tweeted that he "Slayed!"

"I love being a moarmy": Fans can't get enough of TXT's Taehyun and Jungkook's brief interaction

As TXT's Taehyun dropped his cover of Seven on Weverse, BTS' Jungkook also took to his Weverse account, where he stated that he enjoyed watching the song covered by the idol. He further expressed his gratitude and thanked the Do it Like That singer for covering it. In the same post, Jungkook also expressed his gratitude to Jaehyun from Boy Next Door for covering his song.

Watching Jungkook complimenting the idols, fans were sure that Taehyun would be elated with the BTS maknae's response. Fans showered praise on the TXT member for his vocal skills, noting that he used the correct range while singing Seven and effortlessly blended the vocals wherever he wanted. They also praised the Euphoria singer, calling him one of the Best Hyungs (big brother in Korean) for responding to the Do It Like That singer's cover.

Fans were satisfied with the TXT member's singing and loved his vocals. Check out how they are reacting to the idol's latest Seven cover and the sweet interaction:

ARMYs and MOAs were elated to see this interaction, as Jungkook recently met TXT's Yeonjun on SBS's Inkigayo music program. Jungkook was there to deliver his encore stage performance of Seven, and Yeonjun was one of the hosts of the show.

Several MOAs also referred to Taehyun as the certified fanboy of Jungkook following this recent exchange, especially since, in previous instances as well, the idol was seen fanboying over the BTS member.

On June 27, 2019, Mnet launched the first episode of ONE DREAM.TXT, a reality show that offered a behind-the-scenes glimpse of TXT during their 30-day showcase tour in the US. Episode 1 featured TXT meeting BTS backstage at M Countdown.

During the episode, RM shared that he and Taehyun exchanged phone numbers, and while doing so, he noticed over ten Jungkook photos on Do It Like That singer's Kakao talk profile history.

Jungkook playfully expressed embarrassment, and RM replied by saying how he believes the TXT member really likes Jungkook. Jungkook sweetly thanked Taehyun for his affection, leaving him flustered but endearing fans with this adorable interaction.

Now, fans believe the TXT member must be smiling ear-to-ear after receiving praise from the Euphoria singer.

In other news, the TXT member recently released his vlog of the USA on YouTube, where he showcases his daily activities, including reading books, doing physical exercises, sharing his eating habits, and more.