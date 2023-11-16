Braxton Berrios lists Alix Earle's 'biggest red flag' after making relationship official

After months of speculation, Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle officially confirmed their relationship this week. The social media influencer and her "NFL Man," as referred to by Earle, first sparked relationship rumors last spring.

In a recent video of 'Hot Mess with Alix Earle', the recent University of Miami graduate asked Braxton Berrios about the red flags that he had noticed. Berrios responded by saying that Earle always 'gets hammered.'

Braxton Berrios then went on to tell a story about an incident where the two of them drank a little too much one night, and the next morning Earle couldn't even make it to breakfast without getting sick.

Alix: "What is Alix's biggest red flag?"

Braxton: "That you always need to get hammered."

The episode of the podcast gives fans of both Earle and Braxton Berrios a look at their relationship over the past few months. Earle planned Berrios' birthday trip to the Bahamas; therefore, the podcast episode was recorded during that trip. Until lately, Earle had kept her relationship with the wide receiver under wraps.

However, in July 2023, they made their first red carpet appearance at the ESPY Awards.

When did Alix Earle confirm her relationship with Braxton Berrios?

Rumors began to surface last spring that Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios and influencer Alix Earle were dating. Both had just gotten out of relationships; she was with MLB player Tyler Wade, and Berrios dated Sophia Culpo.

Earle would indicate in some of her "Get Ready" TikTok videos that she was getting ready for a date night with an anonymous male. Throughout the summer, the influencer dropped signals that Braxton Berrios was the mysterious man. Their arrival on the red carpet cemented their relationship status.

She has since become a regular at Miami Dolphins games, meeting with Berrios on the sidelines before kickoff. She even traveled to Frankfurt, Germany, earlier this month to watch Berrios and the Dolphins.

Earlier this week, Earle appeared on "The Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper. It was then that she finally revealed that Berrios was officially her boyfriend after Cooper asked her if she was in a relationship.

"I mean, yes."

Just days later, she debuted the episode of her podcast when she and the Dolphins wide receiver spoke about their relationship.