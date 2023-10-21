Internet personality Alix Earle is a supporter of the Miami Dolphins, especially wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Luckily for her, the Dolphins are off to a 5-1 start, tying them for the best record in the NFL through Week 6.

When she’s not watching Dolphins games, she’s engaging her millions of followers on social media. Her fans can relate to her observations and stories that she delivers entertainingly. Recently, she shared a story about the scare she got after riding a mechanical bull.

Alix Earle thought she contracted an STD from a bull ride

Earle recorded the latest episode of her Hot Mess podcast from the University of Miami because she was attending alum weekend. This event had her recalling the incident when she was a first-year student at her alma mater.

She let the viewers in on her routine, wherein she went to Chipotle after going to tailgate parties. Alix Earle did just that but was fascinated by the mechanical bull at the Mexican-themed restaurant. She enjoyed the experience after riding the bull around 20 times.

The following day, she noticed the bumps on her legs when she went for a shower. That’s when she thought of having contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) because a former co-worker shared the story of someone getting it from a mechanical bull.

Armed with that thought, Earle went to another friend, a nursing major, for a quick check-up. As it turned out, she had a bull burn after riding several times, not STD.

Despite the burns on her legs, she still goes on mechanical bull rides, as shown in her recent experience during a trip to Nashville, Tennessee.

Alix Earle greeted an "NFL man" on his birthday

Earle posted a photo of her wearing a bikini while kissing a man on Instagram. The caption read:

“hbd nfl man”

While the male’s face wasn’t visible, Braxton Berrios said:

“Big fan of this”

Berrios, who recently turned 28, is in his first year with the Miami Dolphins. He has 17 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown through six games. The former Miami Hurricane is more known as a kick returner, becoming a 2021 First Team All-Pro because of that special teams position.

Before joining the Dolphins, Berrios played four seasons for the New York Jets. The New England Patriots selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. However, he lasted only one season with the squad. The Buffalo Bills are the only AFC East team Berrios hasn’t played for.