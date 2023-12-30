Savannah Soto GoFundMe raises over $15,000 as police release surveillance footage after pregnant teen and boyfriend killed

A GoFundMe campaign launched to render financial assistance to Savannah Soto’s family has raised over $15,000 in a day. The page said the funds would go toward providing a proper burial for the pregnant teen and her unborn baby, Fabian.

The crowdfunding page, which appears to be close to raising the target amount of $20,000, was created three days after the pregnant teen and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, were found dead on Tuesday, December 26, inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in northwest San Antonio.

Savannah's devastated mother, Gloria Cordova, provided a link to the official GoFundMe page in a Facebook post before expressing her gratitude to community members over the outpouring of love and support in the wake of losing her daughter and grandchild. She wrote:

“Thank you and we appreciate everybody’s love and support. Miss you my baby girl and my baby Fabian. You are now in a beautiful Paradise where there is no bad. Till we meet again. Tell my handsome Son Mommy loves and misses him like crazy, Till we meet again my Angels…”

Texas police release surveillance video in Savannah Soto case

The Savannah Soto fundraising initiative was created a day after Texas police released a surveillance video, hoping it would generate a lead in the case that authorities have deemed perplexing.

Savannah Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22, were found shot in the head in a car on December 26 in the 5900 block of Danny Kaye, three days after they were reported missing. Savannah Soto, who was pregnant, was scheduled to be induced on Sunday, December 24, but failed to turn up to her appointment. Authorities believe they may have been dead for days.

As family and friends mourn the deaths of Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra, police who have launched a capital murder investigation into their deaths have yet to provide a motive or suspects in the case.

Meanwhile, they have asked the public for help identifying two people seen in surveillance video recorded before the bodies were found. The clip included the victim’s car, a silver Kia Optima, and an unidentified pick-up truck.

In the video, Guerra’s car is seen pulling up next to a pickup truck in an area close to where the couple’s vehicle was found. The clip shows a person getting out of the truck and approaching the driver’s side of the victim's car. Shortly after, another person is seen briefly stepping out of Guerra’s car.

As police continue to investigate the case, a vigil was held in San Antonio on Thursday, December 28, the San Antonio Express-News reported. At the vigil, Savannah's grandmother, Rachel Soto, reportedly described the teen as a fiercely kind girl with a sense of humor. She added that Savannah was looking forward to becoming a mom for the first time.