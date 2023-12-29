Alleged Trevor Morse Bexar County jail arrest claim emerges online amid Savannah Soto murder investigation

The bodies of 18-year-old Savannah Soto and her boyfriend 22-year-old Matthew Guerra were found inside a vehicle on December 27, 2023. Their bodies were found near an apartment complex in San Antonio, Texas, and both of them had gunshot wounds. Savannah, who was pregnant at the time of her death, was reported missing on December 22, leading law enforcement to launch a search for her.

While there has been no official confirmation of the same, internet sleuths believe that the suspects in the case have been caught. Meanwhile, others have noted that no one was charged with the double murder yet, which was confirmed by local law enforcement.

As mentioned earlier, Savannah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra were reported missing earlier in December 2023. While the San Antonio Police Department is investigating the murder, they did release a surveillance video of a vehicle of interest. The vehicle, a dark-colored pickup truck with a bed cover, reportedly had the two people of interest in it.

At the time of writing this article, official details about the persons of interest were not made public. That being said, internet sleuths believe that they have found the identity of the suspects and claim that they were two men - Trevor Morse and Alberto Aguirre

Netizens believe they have the identities of the alleged suspects in Savannah Soto and Matthew Guerra’s deaths

Savannah Soto and her boyfriend Matthew Guerra were reported missing on December 22, 2023, before their bodies were discovered on December 27, 2023. The two were found inside a vehicle near an apartment complex with gunshot wounds. While investigators are looking into the case, they have yet to name any persons of interest in the case.

However, a woman named Sirena Williams had taken to the internet to claim that they found the suspects.

At the same time, internet sleuths also shared screenshots of Bexar County data that supposedly showed information about the suspects. Screenshots from the Central Magistrate Search revealed that Trevor Tabias Wayne Morse was arrested on December 28, 2023. He reportedly faced the charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, firearm possession, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Netizens claim Trevor Morse was arrested for Savannah Soto's death (Image via Bexar County)

Data also revealed that Alberto Aguirre was arrested on December 27, 2023. He was reportedly arrested on murder charges and would only be released on a bond of $100000.

Netizens claim Alberto Aguirre was arrested for Savannah Soto's death (Image via Bexar County)

While some have claimed that Morse and Aguirre are the suspects in the murder, it has been reported that no one has been caught for the capital murder. KSAT 10PM News was one such outlet and it noted at the time of writing this article that no arrests were made. Additionally, the local police haven't confirmed the same either.

Facebook group dedicated to Savannah Soto confirms that no arrests have been made (Image via Facebook)

Everything to know about the death of Savannah Soto

Savannah Soto was last seen on December 22, 2023. Her family filed a missing person report after she missed a crucial medical important where she was supposed to go through labor induction as she was past her delivery date.

A CLEAR Alert (Coordinated Law Enforcement Alert Rescue program) was issued for the teenager and her boyfriend, according to Valley Central. In cases like these, the police help rescue a kidnapped, abducted, or missed adult who is in immediate danger of injury or death.

However, the couple's bodies were found inside a vehicle on December 27, 2023. They had reportedly been left in the car for possibly "three or four days," according to police Chief William McManus. Law enforcement also described the scene as a perplexing and complex crime scene.

In the footage released by law enforcement, a person can be seen leaving their pickup truck and approaching the vehicle found at the crime scene. The person is then seen making their way to Guerra’s side of the car. Meanwhile, the second person of interest was seen leaving the driver’s seat of the car at the crime scene.

The San Antonio community as well as Savannah and Matthew's families await more information about the people of interest.