What did Blase Raia do? GoFundMe raises over $84,000 in wake of Pennsylvania couple's death

Pennsylvania man Blase Raia, 39, and his wife Brooke Zimmerman, 34, were identified as the victims of a murder-suicide that occurred Tuesday, December 19, in Altoona. The crime, described as a domestic violence incident, left five children orphaned days before Christmas, prompting community members to initiate a GoFundMe campaign.

Per Altoona Mirror, Logan Township Police Chief Dave Hoover stated Blase Raia allegedly got into a fight in the basement with his wife at their Greenwood, Pennsylvania, home at around 7 pm on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

During the alleged argument, Blase reportedly shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Hoover said the couple's four younger kids were at home during the incident. The couple’s fifth oldest child reportedly called the police after he came home from work and discovered the crime scene.

The children were reportedly interviewed by police and released into the custody of other family members.

Blase Raia had 3 kids and 2 step-kids with his wife

According to Blase Raia’s obituary in Altoona Mirror, he graduated from Altoona High School and worked as a machinist at the Juniata Locomotive Shop of Norfolk Southern.

Raia, who married Brooker Zimmerman in 2022, was a father to a daughter, Blakely, and two sons, Blase Jr and Brennan. He was stepfather to Kamden and Easton, who were Brooke Zimmerman’s sons from a previous relationship.

Blase Raia, who enjoyed motorcycles, drag racing, hunting, bowling, and spending time with his children, was described as a loving dad by neighbors and friends.

Expand Tweet

In response to the tragedy, a GoFundMe initiative by Blase Raia’s racing friend to render financial assistance to the orphaned children has raised over $84,000. Donny Algieri, wrote:

"While I'm sure Christmas is the last thing on their minds they deserve our support, they need to know that both the racing community and their family stand behind them. Help me let these children know we are here for them.”

Meanwhile, Jim Patterson, a retired employee at the Juniata Locomotive Shop of Norfolk Southern, told Altoona Mirror that Blase was a affable man who was liked by everyone.

“He was a nice guy, a good worker. He seemed well-liked by his fellow workers.”

A friend and neighbor, Candy Holliday told the outlet that Blase loved his children "more than anything in this world."

"He was loved and respected by so many and will be truly missed by all who knew him."

Holiday also revealed she was raising funds for Blase's funeral.

What we know about Brooke Zimmerman

Expand Tweet

According to Brooke Zimmerman’s obituary in Altoona Mirror, she was a 2008 graduate of Williamsburg High School and was employed as an office manager at Traficante Family Chiropractic. She was also working at the Amazon warehouse in Altoona.

Brooke, described as a devoted mother, reportedly loved spending time with her two sons, Kamden and Easton and playing in alumni basketball games with her former high school teammates, known as The Bad Moms Club.