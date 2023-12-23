Chloe Stott GoFundMe raises over $150,000 as pregnant Utah woman killed in devastating Arizona crash

Utah woman Chloe Stott was killed in a severe crash on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in Arizona. It has further been revealed that Stott was pregnant when she lost her life. Her husband, Parker Stott, who was driving the car, has sustained critical injuries but has survived the horrific crash.

According to authorities, the crash occurred on southbound U.S. 93, approximately 60 miles northwest of Phoenix, at 8.18 pm local time. New York Post reported that the vehicles involved in the crash were a white Volvo commercial truck and a Toyota Tundra pickup truck. A GoFundMe page has been launched to cover funeral expenses and financially support the grieving family.

Clover Skin Bar founder Chloe Stott was pregnant when she became a victim of a fatal crash in Arizona on Wednesday

24-year-old TikTok influencer Chloe Stott died in a tragic car crash on December 20, shortly after 8 am local time. Chloe and her husband, Parker, had just discovered they were expecting a baby. The couple was going to Arizona to share the fantastic news with the family. However, the happy day soon turned extremely unfortunate for Chloe and her entire family.

Raul Garcia, an Arizona Department of Public Safety official, said that Chloe's vehicle was passing vehicles "southbound in a legal passing zone." According to KSL-TV, Garcia added,

"[The pickup truck] failed to complete the pass and collided head-on with a white Volvo commercial truck tractor pulling a trailer loaded with home goods."

The impact of the collision was so massive that Chloe Stott died, along with her unborn child. The driver of the pickup truck, Parker, was rushed to Arizona Burn Center after he sustained some critical injuries and burns. According to the Daily Mail, Parker had to get his right leg amputated to survive.

A fundraiser has been launched to cover funeral expenses as well as medical costs

As revealed earlier, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to raise funds for the cause. The fundraiser has already raised over $172,300 out of the target $250,000. The post revealed that the couple was expecting a baby boy. According to the fundraiser post,

"They had just found out they were pregnant with a baby and were so excited to be parents and share the news with their loved ones over Christmas."

It further added,

"The purpose of the GoFundMe is to provide the necessary financial support for a young family whose lives changed in the blink of an eye. Medical bills, financial support and funeral services among many other reasons."

A friend, Jake Toolson, has launched the fundraiser. Due to the massive collision, the roadway was shut down for more than six hours, as reported by KSL-TV. The entire community is now mourning the loss of Chloe Stott. According to friends and family, Clover Skin Bar will now be treated as a legacy of the deceased victim.