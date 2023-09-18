Reno T-6 crash: Officials ID two Van Nuys pilots killed in a collision at an air racing event in Nevada

Two pilots who were killed during the National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, September 17, 2023, have been identified. The two pilots were identified as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing who were revealed to be experts in their fields. They were killed after their planes allegedly crashed just sometime before the landing.

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) confirmed that no other casualties or damage took place after the alleged crash. The association also decided to cancel the remaining matches in light of the incident that killed the two pilots.

The chairman of RARA and the President of the T-6 class, Fred Telling also said that the community was severely impacted by the tragic deaths of the two pilots.

A deadly crash took place in Reno after two planes collided on Sunday, killing both their pilots

In the afternoon on Sunday, two planes crashed into each other a while before landing at the National Championship Air Races in Reno, Nevada. Two casualties were reported and were later officially identified as the pilots of the planes, Nick Macy and Chris Rushing.

The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) revealed the identities of the pilots via a Facebook post that also mentioned both Macy and Rushing's accomplishments. The post stated that both the pilots were Gold winners in the T-6 class. In their Facebook post, the RARA also said that while Macy flew Six-Cat, Rushing flew Baron's Revenge.

It quoted Fred Telling saying that he was heartbroken and devastated at the news. Calling them an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, Fred said that they were a part of his family as well.

"My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week," Telling added.

Several law enforcement agencies along with the NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the fatal crash reportedly took place at somewhere about 2:30 pm local time on Sunday. Both the planes were allegedly in the air during the incident. It has been confirmed that the FAA will be conducting the investigation of the crash alongside the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The NTSB released a statement to The Hill, according to which the remnants of the two planes were recovered, a half mile from one another. Two teams from the Board were reportedly called to investigate and look into each side. The remnants will possibly be shifted to an off-site location for further investigation.

The organizers of the events confirmed that they are cooperating with the FAA, NTSB, and all other local authorities to discover the exact cause of the crash. According to the official website, the event in Reno has been taking place for over 50 years now. It has also begun attracting a huge spectatorship which has contributed about millions to the regional economy.