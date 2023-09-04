What happened to Luis Angel? Video shows plane used in gender reveal party crash killing pilot

On Sunday, September 3, Mexican news sources revealed that pilot Luis Angel had died in a plane crash during a gender reveal party. According to Marca, the plane was expected to fly over a party in San Pedro, Sinaloa, releasing a stream of pink smoke in order to indicate that the child was a girl.

While it did release the pink smoke, soon after, the aircraft appeared to crash into a cluster of palm trees, leading to Luis Angel's tragic death.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a fatal accident. Readers' discretion is advised.

In the wake of the crash, authorities reportedly discovered Luis Angel's body among the wreckage. Shockingly, the plane crash occurred so far away from the scene of the gender reveal party, that none of the guests realized what had happened.

Authorities were eventually alerted and they located Angel at the spot. The pilot was transported to a local hospital, but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

The footage revealing the moments before Luis Angel's death

In the video of the incident, the unidentified couple can be seen standing before a display in their garden. Overhead, the plane, piloted by Luis Angel, flies over, releasing a stream of pink smoke over the excited partygoers.

However, most of the revelers fail to notice how the plane appears to collide with a tree, causing it to spiral out of control. The publication Opoyi noted that there is a possibility that when the plane pulled upward suddenly, the strong air pressure loosened the wing.

In the footage, one can see how the wing of the plane seems to be crooked. According to Opoyi, the light aircraft seen in the footage is a Piper PA-25-235 Pawnee stunt plane. As per local news sources, the case currently remains under investigation. Officials have confirmed that Luis Angel was the only occupant in the plane.

Accidents during gender reveal parties are not uncommon

In a similar April 2021 incident, a plane used in a gender reveal party led to death of two pilots off the coast of Cancun, Mexico.

On September 5, 2020, California experienced one of its most devastating wildfires due to a gender reveal party. As per WBUR, Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr. and Angela Renee Jimenez, used a smokebomb for the reveal, leading to a fire among the highly flammable dry grass in the area. The flames spread into the forest, leading to the death of at least one firefighter and the injuries of at least 12 others.

In the wake of such attacks, American fire safety officials have warned couples against orchestrating such elaborate gender reveals.