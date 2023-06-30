Who is Geovanny Villalba-Aleman? Identity explored as University of Waterloo stabbing suspect arrested in “hate-motivated” crime

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, a 24-year-old international student, was arrested after a stabbing spree at the University of Waterloo in Canada left three people, including a professor, injured during a gender studies class.

The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, when the suspect Geovanny Villalba-Aleman walked into a Canadian university lecture classroom and stabbed a 38-year-old professor. The suspect then proceeded to slash a 20-year-old female student and a 19-year-old male student with a knife after they tried to save the professor from the violent assault.

In a statement, the Waterloo Regional Police disclosed a potential motive for the attack characterizing it as a “hate-motivated incident” related to gender identity.

“The accused targeted a gender-studies class and investigators believe this was a hate-motivated incident related to gender expression and gender identity.”

Police said that at the time of the attack, around 40 students were inside the classroom when the suspect walked in and asked the professor what the class was about. The suspect then allegedly closed the door and proceeded to attack the professor with two knives that were pulled out of his backpack after the teacher informed him that it was a gender studies class.

#cdnpoli twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The University of Waterloo gender studies class stabbing attacker is Geovanny Villalba Alemán, an international student from Equador.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman then attacked two students after they tried to intervene. Authorities said that the victims sustained “serious but not life-threatening” injuries. The suspect then reportedly fled the scene and tried to blend in with the college crowd, but witness descriptions led police to quickly arrest him at the university.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman allegedly disliked pride events at the University of Waterloo

Image via Geovanny Villalba-Aleman/Facebook

On Thursday, June 29, Regional Police revealed that the University of Waterloo stabbing suspect, Geovanny Villalba-Aleman is a recent graduate from the school where the attack occurred. Police said:

“Mr Villalba-Aleman is an international student who has been studying at the University.”

A Facebook account that appeared to belong to the suspect showed that Geovanny Villalba-Aleman is originally from Quito, Ecuador and was living in Waterloo, Ontario, while he was studying at the university. Prior to moving to Canada for his college studies, he graduated from Unidad Educativa Municipal Calderon high school in Ecuador in 2017.

Ahmar Khan @AhmarSKhan



I've talked to a few of his friends so far, who all say they're pretty shocked, but there was something off, and he really struggled to interact with people. He mostly spent all his free time online and by himself. They added that he comes from a conservative religious…

The page revealed that he moved to Canada in 2018 when he started studying at the school. The page stated that the suspect graduated from the University of Waterloo in April 2023 with a Bachelor of Science (Physics) degree.

Ahmar Khan a journalist at Global News citing the suspect's friends reported that Geovanny, who struggled socially, disliked the university's pride events. The suspect, who hails from a conservative family in Ecuador, allegedly disliked the LGBTQ community.

Charges against University of Waterloo stabbing suspect

Image via Geovanny Villalba-Aleman/Facebook

In a press release, police said that the suspect was charged with three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief under $5,000.

At a press conference, Regional Police Service Chief Mark Crowell condemned the hate-motivated attack during Pride month, adding he hoped that the incident would bring the rattled community together while they collectively process the recent events.

“It is both sad and disturbing that this incident has occurred during Pride month. We hope this incident does not diminish from these celebrations but, instead, encourages us all to come together.”

Ahmar Khan @AhmarSKhan



Waterloo Police on the hate-motivated attack carried out by Geovanny Villalba-Aleman: "We believe this was a specific and targeted purpose for him to be there..that was his purpose, to make a statement, to purposely target that subject matter of gender identity and gender…"

Authorities said that victims are being treated at the hospital, noting that the investigation into the case is ongoing.

