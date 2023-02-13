What did Nikeal Franklin and Jy’Shaun Jackson do? 19-year-old boys arrested over Louisiana mass shooting

Weeks after a mass shooting at Dior nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, injured a dozen people, police announced the arrest of two suspects, identified as Nikeal Franklin and Jy’Shaun Jackson, in connection to the incident.

On January 22, 2023, a mass shooting at Dior nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, injured a dozen people when unknown assailants opened fire following an altercation at the club. The suspects fled before police arrived at the scene.

Shortly after the incident, authorities said that according to witnesses at the scene, shots were fired after a fight broke out between two groups of customers at the club.

On Friday, February 10, 2023, the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of two 19-year-olds, Nikeal Franklin and Jy’Shaun Jackson, noting that the two suspects were involved in the mass shooting in Louisiana last month.

Louisiana mass shooting suspect Nikeal Franklin charged with an attempt for murder

As per WDSU, Shortly after the arrest on Friday, Nikeal Franklin was booked into East Baton Rouge Prison for 12 counts of attempted first-degree murder and Jy’Shaun Jackson was charged with 12 counts of principal to attempted first-degree murder.

In the wake of the incident, multiple reports, including CNN, had reported that on the day of the shooting, Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was hosting a “back to school party” for students from Southern University, A&M College, and Louisiana State when a fight broke out between two groups of people.

However, both universities have denied any affiliation with the event at the club. As per arrest documents cited by WAFB, police made the arrest after surveillance video showed the suspects enter the club with two other individuals.

Shortly after, two of the men were seen leaving the club and returning with weapons that were allegedly used by Nikeal Franklin and Jy’Shaun Jackson to open fire towards the stage at the club.

Authorities did not disclose any additional details on the arrest but said that it was an active investigation. However, last month after the incident, in a press conference, authorities described the violent shooting spree as a “targeted attack,” sparked after a verbal confrontation between two groups of people at the club.

Shortly after the mass shooting, Lt. Bryan Ballard, commander of BREED's Homicide Division, said:

“At this point, we can say that it is believed to be a targeted attack. No, this was not just a random act of someone showing up and randomly shooting citizens of Baton Rouge."

Following the incident, police launched a widespread search for the suspects who fled the scene after injuring a dozen people, out of which three sustained life-threatening injuries. The three individuals have since recovered from their wounds.

