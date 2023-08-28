What did Eugene Louis-Jacques do? Boyfriend charged in brutal murder of Instagram influencer Beauty Couch

Eugene Louis-Jacques, the boyfriend of slain Atlanta Instagram influencer Beauty Couch, was arrested in connection to her death two days after the 22-year-old’s body was found near her burning car in Austell, Georgia.

Beauty Couch, a college student who also went by the name Beauty Katera, was found dead on Wednesday, August 23, near her vehicle engulfed in flames in Austell, Georgia. The victim’s family told police that Couch had been missing since Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Detailing the incident, Investigators, who suspected foul play in the case, said that on Wednesday, Austell firefighters responded to a brush fire. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Shortly after, investigators found Couch’s body beside the vehicle. Police said that upon discovery, they listed Couch’s 21-year-old boyfriend Eugene Louis-Jacques, as a prime suspect in the case.

Eugene Louis-Jacques was found in St. Tammany Parish Louisiana following Beauty Couch's murder

Eugene Louis-Jacques, a Florida native who reportedly fled the scene after killing his girlfriend, was found on Friday in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana and charged with murder, arson and aggravated assault. While the potential motive for the killing remained unclear, police said that they had sufficient evidence to believe the suspect was behind the influencer’s murder.

Eugene Louis-Jacques is currently awaiting extradition back to Georgia from St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center. Shortly after the suspect was arrested, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith, said:

“Let the message be that we do not take kindly to people who think they can commit a crime elsewhere and try to hide in St. Tammany Parish. We were happy to help our counterparts in Georgia by locating this suspect and taking him into custody so he may face justice and Miss Couch’s family can begin to receive closure during this difficult time.”

Expand Tweet

Beauty Couch was a popular social media influencer who amassed an impressive fanbase by posting roller skating videos on her Instagram page. Beauty Couch, an Atlanta native with 150,000 followers on Instagram, described herself as a dancer.

Following her death, in an interview with WAGA, the influencer’s mother expressed anguish over her daughter’s violent death. She said:

"They burned my baby's car up. They burned her car up. They treated her like she was a dog. I don't like that. They hurt my baby so badly. My baby didn't deserve this. My baby was a good baby.”

Beauty Couch GoFundMe revealed the influencer was adopted as a toddler

Expand Tweet

In a GoFundMe created to help pay for funeral expenses, Couch’s mom revealed that the victim, who was described as a happy and talented child, was adopted at seven months old. The page read:

“God blessed me with the honor and privilege of adopting Beauty when she was 7 months old. She stole my heart from day one. She has always been such a sweet, happy, and talented child. Always smiling and dancing around the house at the tender age of two. She was extremely active and vibrant with a love and passion for all things skating and dancing.”

The fundraiser has raised $11,000, surprising its goal of $10,000.