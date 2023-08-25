 Who was Beauty Couch? Missing Instagram influencer found dead in Austell Georgia

Instagram influencer Beauty Couch, who went by the name Beauty Katera, was found dead on Wednesday, August 23, near her vehicle engulfed in flames in Austell, Georgia.

Authorities said that 22-year-old Couch, who had been missing since Tuesday, August 22, was found beside her car near a wooded area in Austell, Georgia.

Investigators, who suspect foul play in the case, said that on Wednesday, Austell firefighters responded to a brush fire. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames. Authorities who doused the fire before transporting the vehicle to a wrecking yard subsequently contacted the owners of the vehicle. During the call, the owners told police that their daughter, Beauty Couch, had been missing since Tuesday night.

Shortly after, police converged on the bushfire area in Austell, Georgia, and found Couch’s body nearby.

Beauty Couch gained followers over roller skating video content on Instagram

Beauty Couch was a 22-year-old popular social media influencer who amassed an impressive fan base by posting roller skating videos on her Instagram page.

Beauty Couch, an Atlanta native with 150,000 followers on Instagram, described herself as a dancer. In a post on July 20, she offered her subscribers basic dance lessons. Couch’s last post was dated Sunday, August 20, where she posed in a bikini with the caption “He said I look good in red, might as well call me sexy redd.”

Following her incident, in an interview with WAGA, the influencer’s mother, Kimberly Couch, expressed anguish over her daughter’s violent death. She said:

"They burned my baby's car up. They burned her car up. They treated her like she was a dog. I don't like that. They hurt my baby so badly. My baby didn't deserve this. My baby was a good baby.”

Kimberly Couch said that she last saw her daughter 24 hours before she went missing on Tuesday night. She added:

“She should have called me and let me know that she hadn't seen my baby in 24 hours. She should have let me know. We both could have gone to find my baby."

The devastated mother described Couch as a kind girl who stayed out of trouble and kept to herself. She also noted that she wanted the perpetrators to be held accountable for her daughter’s death.

"She was a sweet girl. She never bothered anybody. She never bothered anybody. She was a friend to everybody.”

She added:

“They took a part of my life from me. They took a part of my heart. I want them to pay for what they did to my baby."

As the family continued to mourn the loss, authorities have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the death. Meanwhile, anyone with information regarding Beauty Couch's death should call Cobb County police at 770-499-4111.

The incident comes amid another Atlanta-based young influencer, Famous Kody, passing away after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car crash. On August 13, Internet personality popularly known as Famous Kody, who also went by the name Mr Blicky on TikTok, reportedly died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car crash in July.

As previously reported, Famous Kody, the 21-year-old beloved TikToker was a well-known influencer who amassed an impressive following at a young age. The Atlanta native, who garnered a loyal fan base through singing and lip-syncing to songs in various locations, boasted 693.2K followers on Tikok and 102k followers on Instagram.