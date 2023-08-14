Famous Kody TikTok car accident: Real name and all about the TikToker in wake of car accident 

Internet personality popularly known as Famous Kody, who also went by the name Mr Blicky on TikTok, has reportedly died after succumbing to injuries sustained in a car crash last month.

In mid-July, a person identified as JuiciNicole on TikTok, who appeared to be closely acquainted with Famous Kody, revealed that the 21-year-old influencer was in a medically induced coma following a car accident.

On August 13, 2023, the social media star’s sister Zy'Kevia announced via TikTok that he had passed away after succumbing to his injuries. In a touching tribute, Zy'Kevia, who identified her brother by his real name Zyquan Mitchell wrote:

“Life will never be the same. Your smile was always priceless and could brighten up the whole room. Zyquan how could you leave me, we were just getting started. Lord, I truly don’t understand. My baby brother (big brother) as you will say. Zyquan I’m gonna miss you. Lord why.”

The TikToker's friend JuiciNicole also confirmed his death and said:

“With pain in my heart and tears in my eyes just know @Mr.Blicky i love u!. And I appreciate u and the friend u was to me! Plz help ease this pain tho I am broken!”

As people continue to mourn the 21-year-old TikToker, the circumstances surrounding the death remain unclear.

Famous Kody described himself as a ‘Brand Ambassador’ and ‘Influencer'

Famous Kody, the 21-year-old beloved TikToker was a well-known influencer who amassed an impressive following at a young age. The Atlanta native, who garnered a loyal fan base through singing and lip-syncing to songs in various locations, boasted 693.2K followers on Tikok and 102k followers on Instagram. Famous Kody also described himself as a ‘Brand Ambassador’ and ‘Influencer.'

Shortly before the car accident, Famous Kody shared a series of photos with his young daughter Kahlani Dior Mitchell born earlier this year, with the caption: ‘My lil princess… daddy loves u.’

As news of his death began to circulate online, several people took to various social media platforms and flooded his previous posts with heartfelt tributes. Fellow content creator Darealladymunch wrote on Instagram:

“Dang man this doesn't even seem real can’t believe we put RIP in front of your name.”

While another user commented:

“Rest up brother, we love you.”

Reacting to the news on TikTok, a user wrote:

“Just waking up and seeing this. man R.I.P. King definitely will be missed.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter user said:

“August 13th, 2023, the world receives heartbreaking news of famous tik tok influencer lil kody's untimely death in a car accident.”

Famous Kody's death comes two months after TikTok star Carl Eiswerth passed away in a deadly crash

The incident comes in the wake of Influencer and TikTok star Carl Eiswerth, passing away in June after sustaining critical injuries in a car accident. Carl Eiswerth, who touted half a million followers on the platform, was also involved in a deadly car crash on June 14.

The 35-year-old was in the passenger seat when the vehicle which was being driven by his friend was hit by another car in the middle of an intersection. However, further details behind the crash were undisclosed.