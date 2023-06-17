What happened to Carl Eiswerth? Tributes pour in as TikTok star dies aged 35

Well-known TikTok star Carl Eiswerth recently passed away on June 13, 2023, aged 35, following a car accident. Page Six stated that, according to his mother, Carl's vehicle was struck by another at an intersection when he was driving in Snyder County, central Pennsylvania. Eiswerth's friend was also with him inside the car.

His friend Jennifer Carroll Barron shared a post on Facebook, writing that his health was getting better and he had lost some weight.

"I bought him an exercise peddler. He was so young only 35. I'll miss our talks. My heart goes out to his mom Janet. He is with dad and dog smoke now. Rest Easy," she further stated.

Another one of Carl's friends, Krow Ali, wrote on Facebook that Carl was supposed to come and watch him wrestle. Ali also described Carl as a "real good kid."

Carl Eiswerth's memorial services will be available for live streaming

According to Carl Eiswerth's mother, Janet, her son was inside a vehicle in the passenger seat with his friend. Another vehicle struck the car, leading to the death of Carl. However, his friend's condition has not been disclosed until now. The accident happened on Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m.

Carl died on the spot from blunt force trauma, as reported by the Snyder County Deputy Coroner while speaking to news outlet WKOK. The accident also led to the closure of Route 11 for around 4 miles.

Carl Eiswerth met with an accident leading to his death (Image via whoppagamer/Twitter)

Meanwhile, Carl's mom is yet to decide what to do with Carl's social media pages. However, she stated that the family members are searching for any videos that were saved to be shared later on his TikTok profile.

Two memorial services are being planned for Carl, and they will be available for live streaming so that everyone gets a chance to pay tribute. He was live on TikTok a few days before the accident. His final video was shared on June 11, 2023, where he said:

"Tonight we're going to do a live stream with music, chat, no battles, just music. Country, pop, and rock. Come hang out with me, chill, listen to music, we're gonna have a great time. Happy Sunday. Love you guys. Peace and love."

The comments section of the live video is already flooded with tributes from his fans and followers, who praised him for the energy and positivity he brought to his content.

Netizens pay tribute to Carl Eiswerth on social media platforms

Carl Eiswerth became a popular face over the years for his online content. Social media platforms were flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Wrestling company 5 Star Wrestling posted a picture of Eiswerth on Facebook and wrote that the pro wrestling community had suffered a big loss. They revealed that Carl was one of their biggest fans, and he supported them when they brought pro wrestling to Williamsport in 2016.

"Carl was not only a fan, he was one of us. If you ever wrestle or attended any pro wrestling events on North East PA. I sure you either seen. Carl or met him there," the post continued.

The post ended by stating that Carl was a "fun-loving guy" and would be missed by the entire wrestling community.

Several others expressed their grief on social media platforms:

Netizens pay tribute on social media (Image via 5 Star Wrestling/Facebook)

Carl Eiswerth had more than 400,000 followers on his TikTok profile, @team_carl_forever. His videos used to feature his day-to-day activities, dancing to the beats of the most popular songs alongside addressing mental health.

