What did Ivana Trump pass away from? Blunt force trauma explained as cause of death revealed 

Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana Trump passed away on July 14, 2022, at the age of 73. The news of her demise was announced in an official statement by the Trump family:

“Our mother was an incredible woman- a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend.”

The statement further referred to the businesswoman as a “survivor” and mentioned that she will be missed by her loved ones:

“Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Trump’s daughter Ivanka also took to Twitter and Instagram to remember her mother and shared that she was “heartbroken” over the former’s demise:

Heartbroken by the passing of my mother. Mom was brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny. She lived life to the fullest — never forgoing an opportunity to laugh and dance. I will miss her forever and will keep her memory alive in our hearts always.

On Friday, New York City’s chief medical examiner revealed that Ivana Trump died from blunt force injuries to her torso as a result of a fall.

Exploring the meaning of blunt force trauma

Blunt force trauma can be defined as a non-penetrating injury to the body by forceful impact like falls or any kind of physical attack using a dull object.

According to Osmosis, blunt trauma can be caused by “acceleration and deceleration,” or the increase or decrease of moving object speed, “shearing,” or the stretching and slipping of any organ or tissue and “crushing pressure.”

As per medical records, blunt force trauma is classified into "fracture, laceration, contusion, and abrasion." Fractures result in the breaking of bones either partially or fully; laceration causes the tearing of skin; contusion refers to the rupture of veins and capillaries; and abrasions lead to the scraping of layers of skin.

Deaths from blunt force trauma can occur when there is immense physical trauma caused to the body due to a fall, attack, or impact. Some of the most common causes of blunt trauma deaths are head trauma and severe blood loss.

The severity of blunt force trauma injuries also depends on factors like underlying age and health conditions. Elderly individuals are known to have the highest injury-related mortality rates.

A look into Ivana Trump’s cause of death



Earlier this week, Ivana Trump was reportedly found dead at the bottom of the staircase inside her apartment, as per reports from officials. The New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later revealed that she died from “blunt impact trauma” as a result of falling.

However, a spokesperson for the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the fall was accidental and that the nature of her death was not suspicious:

“Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation.”

The New York City Police Department also told Fox News that Trump was found unconscious “in close proximity” to the spiral of a staircase in her apartment when authorities first arrived at the scene.

Meanwhile, the New York City Fire Department told the publication that they responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at Trump's home on Thursday afternoon. Another source alleged that the caller asked the police to visit Trump’s residence for a wellness check.

Authorities then found the former athlete at the bottom of their stairs upon arrival before she was pronounced dead. A New York City official later mentioned that medical reports and the cause of her death are consistent with the staircase fall accident.

On Friday, the New York State Attorney General's Office said it decided to postpone the deposition of Donald Trump and his children until next week upon their request in the wake of Ivana Trump’s death.

