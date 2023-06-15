LeAnn Mueller death: Tributes pour in as owner of La Barbecue passes away at 51

Well-known chef and restaurant La Barbecue's co-owner, LeAnn Mueller, passed away on Wednesday, aged 51. The news was announced on La Barbecue's official Instagram page with a few pictures of Mueller, who wrote that she was at her residence in Austin, Texas, surrounded by her friends and family members.

The post mentioned that LeAnn died two years after the demise of her brother John, in December 2021. They stated in the end that LeAnn is survived by her wife, Ali Clem, their dogs, Mr. Pickles and Bobby Dingle, her nephew, Johnson, and other friends and colleagues.

Many others paid tribute to Mueller on social media, including JNL Barbecue, who posted a picture on Facebook and wrote that the barbecue world has lost a "true legend and a bright spirit." The post continued:

"Women in barbecue are few and far between, she was an inspiration to many, especially to us women in the industry."

LeAnn's brother Wayne also shared a post on Facebook, writing that LeAnn was a photographer and a BBQ proprietor with "strong opinions and a zest for life." Wayne also thanked everyone who reached out to share their sentiments, prayers, and love.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

LeAnn Mueller became popular over the years as the owner of La Barbecue and was born to a family that was popular in the barbecue world. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Dumpling Queen 🥢 @Not_CharLatte Damn. Austin lost a legend today. RIP LeAnn Mueller. BBQ Queen, and the funniest/kindest regular I’ve ever had. Unless you were a shithead man being gross, then she’d eat you with her wit and sass.



Was literally just thinking about how good La Barbecue is, yesterday Damn. Austin lost a legend today. RIP LeAnn Mueller. BBQ Queen, and the funniest/kindest regular I’ve ever had. Unless you were a shithead man being gross, then she’d eat you with her wit and sass. Was literally just thinking about how good La Barbecue is, yesterday

Mike Hoinski @mikehoinski RIP LeAnn Mueller. End of an era in Austin BBQ. Leann went with me to Billy Joe Shaver's house in Waco to photograph him for a story I was writing about the time he shot that man in the face. After, we went to Fat Ho Burgers. -scene- RIP LeAnn Mueller. End of an era in Austin BBQ. Leann went with me to Billy Joe Shaver's house in Waco to photograph him for a story I was writing about the time he shot that man in the face. After, we went to Fat Ho Burgers. -scene-

Wes @WesC512 Not only did the Texas bbq scene lose another pitmaster too soon, the Mueller family lost its second in two years.



RIP LeAnn. Not only did the Texas bbq scene lose another pitmaster too soon, the Mueller family lost its second in two years. RIP LeAnn.

ali khan @alikhaneats Back in 2017 we shot an episode of Best Thing I Ever Ate over ⁦ @la_Barbecue ⁩. The episode was called “worth the wait” which LeAnn Mueller’s brisket certainly was. Shocked at her passing. Gone too soon. Love to Ali and the team during this difficult time. #LeAnnMueller Back in 2017 we shot an episode of Best Thing I Ever Ate over ⁦@la_Barbecue⁩. The episode was called “worth the wait” which LeAnn Mueller’s brisket certainly was. Shocked at her passing. Gone too soon. Love to Ali and the team during this difficult time. #LeAnnMueller https://t.co/rTlLmpJOCB

Kay Marley-Dilworth @ATXFoodnews #leannmueller I'm stunned, just stunned at the news of LeAnn Mueller's untimely death. She's with her parents Bobby & Patricia and brother John in the afterlife. You know there's celestial food & drink involved. #labarbecue I'm stunned, just stunned at the news of LeAnn Mueller's untimely death. She's with her parents Bobby & Patricia and brother John in the afterlife. You know there's celestial food & drink involved. #labarbecue #leannmueller

Sarah Blaskovich @sblaskovich



The Instagram post for the restaurant gives a thoughtful, interesting look at her life: I'm sorry to see that a leading woman in Texas #BBQ , LeAnn Mueller of @la_Barbecue in Austin, died today.The Instagram post for the restaurant gives a thoughtful, interesting look at her life: instagram.com/p/CtfB-oPASqN/… I'm sorry to see that a leading woman in Texas #BBQ, LeAnn Mueller of @la_Barbecue in Austin, died today.The Instagram post for the restaurant gives a thoughtful, interesting look at her life: instagram.com/p/CtfB-oPASqN/…

Paul @thatgueropaul Heartbroken to hear that LeAnn Mueller passed away today. Sending lots of love to the entire Mueller and La Barbeque Family! Heartbroken to hear that LeAnn Mueller passed away today. Sending lots of love to the entire Mueller and La Barbeque Family!

LeAnn Mueller was born to a family that was a part of the barbecue world

Born on February 20, 1972, LeAnn Mueller was raised in a barbecue family, as her father, Bobby Mueller, was a legend in the world of barbecue. Her grandfather, Louie Mueller, was the mastermind behind the formation of Louie Mueller Barbecue in the 1940s.

LeAnn initially worked as a photographer with celebrities like rapper Jay-Z and many others. Her work was also featured on the covers of various publications.

She then shifted her focus towards barbecue, and began her journey with a food truck called JMuelle BBQ in 2011. The name was then changed to La Barbecue the following year, and she was later assisted by her wife, Ali Clem, and pitmaster John Lewis. The barbecue became popular in different locations, leading to the establishment of a restaurant in 2021.

LeAnn Mueller was also involved in some controversy after she and Ali were indicted for workers' compensation fraud. The duo was accused of defrauding Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of more. The Texas Department of Justice revealed that the business did not have workers' compensation insurance after an employee was injured in 2016.

Four days after the injury incident, Ali reportedly applied for workers' compensation insurance, and without revealing anything, she requested that the policy be backdated to three months before the injury incident. The claim was approved by the travelers, and they paid medical fees and lost wages worth more than $350,000.

LeAnn and Ali were asked to appear in court in September 2022, and if found guilty, they must pay for damages and reimburse more than what Travelers paid to the employee.

According to Lewis, LeAnn Mueller was an encouraging and supportive person, and La Barbecue is one of the reasons why he is so successful today. LeAnn was active on Instagram with around 7,205 followers, and her latest post featured her traveling with trans artist Xavier Schipani to Los Angeles.

