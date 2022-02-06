Who is Fred Collins? The Farmers' Country Showdown star suffers life-changing arm injury

BBC star Fred Collins was the victim of a farm accident where he suffered life-changing injuries. He was working on the family farm when he sustained an injury to his arm.

A source close to Collins' family says that the accident might have left him with only 20% functionality on his arm. The accident happened when a jack failed while changing his tractor’s tire and his arm got trapped.

Everything known about Fred Collins

Fred Collins is mainly known for his appearance on the BBC series The Farmers’ Country Showdown, which introduces farming families around the country alongside exploring their daily lives and helping their local community.

His age and date of birth remain unknown and further details about him are yet to be revealed.

He recently met with an accident and a GoFundMe page was set up by his friend Julie Giles. The page has raised around £4,000 and a goal of £5,000 has been set by Collins’ wife Kimmy and their daughters.

Collins’ friend wrote on the site,

“As some of you may have seen in the last day Fred was going about his busy farm chores when a tragic accident occurred which was just a job that he had undertaken many times before.”

Julie also said they don’t know the extent of the damage, except that 20% of his arm is currently functioning. She said that it is terrible news for Fred Kimmy and the Girls and those who watched The Farmers’ Country Showdown know how hard the family works as a unit to make the farm work.

Giles concluded by saying that everyone wishes him a speedy recovery and the response on social media proves how much everyone cares about Collins and his family. She added that the farmer is well-aware of the page and his progress will be updated along the way.

The Farmers’ Country Showdown is an observational documentary series celebrating inspirational British farming families and the rural events where they showcase their products by competing to win awards.

