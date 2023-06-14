Treat Williams death: Cause of death revealed as tributes pour in after Everwood actor passes away at 71

Actor Treat Williams passed away following a motorcycle accident on June 12, 2023, at the age of 71. Williams has appeared in various films and TV shows since the 70s. He was also a recipient of different awards and nominations for his performances. Treat's survivors include his wife and actress Pam Van Sant and their two kids, Gill and Ellie.

Treat's colleagues paid tribute to him on social media. Hallmark Channel posted a picture on Facebook and wrote that they would cherish him in their hearts forever. Actress Barbara Niven shared a post with a lengthy caption on Facebook paying tribute to Williams. She wrote that he loved to spend time at his farm which was where he was a few hours before his death.

Niven stated that she had the opportunity to work with him on Chesapeake Shores and that he used to make everyone laugh with his jokes. She also wrote that Treat was a pilot who loved flying and would often send her pictures from the window of his airplane as he looked at the sky. Niven said that Treat knew that one her favorite poems was High Flight by John Gillespie Magee.

Treat Williams met with an accident on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont

The 71-year-old actor had an accident on Route 30 near Dorset, Vermont on Monday, June 12, 2023, at around 5 pm local time. The Manchester Fire Department chief Jacob Gribble revealed to People that apart from Williams' motorcycle, a car was also damaged in the accident.

Investigators speculated that the car driver was taking a turn when he did not see the motorcycle which led to the accident. The Manchester Fire Department responded to the incident and Williams was taken to the hospital by air transport.

Vermont State Police stated that investigators were set to return to the site of the accident the day after to find out more details about the same.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Treat Williams was known for his flawless performances in different film and TV projects. He had a lot of fans who paid tribute to him when they heard about his death. While some simply said that they hoped he would rest in peace, others remembered him for his performance in the various films and TV shows he had appeared in.

Shawn Kemp @ShawnKe14214556 Treat Williams

RIP

Let the sunshine in - Hair Treat Williams RIPLet the sunshine in - Hair https://t.co/3E6LOTPQeb

Chris Orbach @chrisorbach RIP Treat Williams…. immensely talented, and one of the sweetest cats in the business. RIP Treat Williams…. immensely talented, and one of the sweetest cats in the business. 😞❤️❤️ https://t.co/Zpgp4fKBfu

Wendell Pierce @WendellPierce Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP https://t.co/jjZN8VcLR8

Michelle A @TweetMichelleA Damn. I’ve really enjoyed his work over the years. I’m somewhat embarrassed to say I didn’t know until right now that he talked his way into being an uncredited extra in Empire Strikes Back when he was on set to visit Carrie Fisher. Well done. RIP Treat Williams. Damn. I’ve really enjoyed his work over the years. I’m somewhat embarrassed to say I didn’t know until right now that he talked his way into being an uncredited extra in Empire Strikes Back when he was on set to visit Carrie Fisher. Well done. RIP Treat Williams. https://t.co/W4aIP6Brp1

josh lewis @thejoshl RIP treat williams. if you haven’t seen it you owe it to yourself to watch his buddy cop zombie body horror movie dead heat (1988) tonight. features one of the greatest practical action gore gags of all time from the god of action editing mark goldblatt. RIP treat williams. if you haven’t seen it you owe it to yourself to watch his buddy cop zombie body horror movie dead heat (1988) tonight. features one of the greatest practical action gore gags of all time from the god of action editing mark goldblatt. https://t.co/mbK5JoO4L3

Steve Palec @stevepalec Still think of him as Corporal Chuck Sitarski in 1941 with Akroyd and Belushi. RIP Treat Williams. Still think of him as Corporal Chuck Sitarski in 1941 with Akroyd and Belushi. RIP Treat Williams. https://t.co/0Owx3t12RT

Ziggy_Sobotka @Ziggys_Duck RIP Treat Williams. Here’s an incredible scene from ‘We Own This City’ RIP Treat Williams. Here’s an incredible scene from ‘We Own This City’ https://t.co/YWGAOTSh5X

Cesar @CesarTheSecond Treat Williams best scene ever. Everwood first season was a masterpiece. RIP, you'll always be dearly remembered 🖤 Treat Williams best scene ever. Everwood first season was a masterpiece. RIP, you'll always be dearly remembered 🖤 https://t.co/CyhkKg1a5g

Treat Williams pursued his graduation at the Connecticut-based Kent School before going to Franklin and Marshall College. He started his career as an actor at the same time and worked on different plays.

Williams made his acting debut with Deadly Hero, a thriller film, released in 1975. He continued to appear in various other films including Marathon Man, Hair, 1941, The Empire Strikes Back, Prince of the City, Once Upon a Time in America, Flashpoint, and more.

Treat Williams then started his television career in 1985 with the anthology series, American Playhouse. He gained recognition for his performance as Dr. Andrew 'Andy' Brown in The WB drama series, Everwood for four seasons from 2002 to 2006.

Treat Williams portrayed Benny Severide for 16 episodes in Chicago Fire. His last appearance was in the HBO miniseries, We Own This City. He was featured in various other films like Where the Rivers Flow North, Deep Rising, Gale Force, 127 Hours, Second Act, Run Hide Fight, 12 Mighty Orphans, and others.

Poll : 0 votes