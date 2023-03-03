The Mandalorian season 3: Who plays Boba Fett? 

New Zealand actor and singer Temuera Morrison plays Boba Fett in The Mandalorian. This character has one of the most complicated histories and backstories and has been portrayed by other actors in the past.

Boba Fett first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back in 1980. Jeremy Bulloch portrayed him but we never got to see his face since he constantly donned a helmet.

We then got to meet Jango Fett, Boba's father in the prequel series and were made aware of the clone army and finally learned what Boba looked like.

Temuera Morrison's name might not be well known, but his face is surely unforgettable. In the prequels, he played Jango Fett while Daniel Logan played a younger Boba Fett.

Temuera Morrison from The Mandalorian filmography and career

Born on December 26, 1960, in the town of Rotorua, on the North Island of New Zealand, Temuera Morrison is the son of Hana Morrison and musician Laurie Morrison. His ancestors were Maori, Scottish, and Irish. His sister and uncle were performers too.

Morrison made his debut in the film Rangi's Catch in 1973 where he played Rangi. One of his earliest starring roles was in the film Never Say Die opposite Lisa Eilbacher, which was released in 1988.

In a soap opera called Shortland Street, he played Dr. Hone Ropata from 1992 to 1995. He then went on to star in several New Zealand-based shows and films.

Outside his country, he is most popular for his roles in the Star Wars franchise. He played Jango Fett along with many of his genetic clones, including the clone troopers and even Jango's clone son Boba Fett.

He first appeared in 2002's Attack of the Clones, then provided the voice for Boba Fett in 2004's The Empire Strikes Back and finally portrayed Boba in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

Apart from the Star Wars franchise, Morrison has also appeared in films like Echo 3, Moana, Aquaman, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

He will also make an appearance in the upcoming film, Flash. Morrison lives in New Zealand but often travels to Australia and the USA for work. He has two children, a son, and a daughter.

What is The Mandalorian about?

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, a character inspired by Clint Eastwood's "Man with No Name".

The story of the show is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and the fall of the Galactic empire. Din Djarin is a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

The fallen empire has hired him to bring them a child named Gorgu, who is Force-sensitive, but upon meeting the child, he has a change of heart and pledges to protect the infant and reunite him with his kind.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."

Executive producers of the show include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Rick Famuyiwa.

