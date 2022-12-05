"Where do we sign up to get a friend like this?": Hank's Olde Irish Cape Town racism video goes viral 

Hank's Olde Irish pub has amassed significant traction on social media after an alleged racist incident went viral online. In the clip, a customer claimed that the venue’s bouncer refused to let a Black person enter the bar without being accompanied by a Caucasian person.

Since the video went viral online, netizens have slammed Hank's Olde Irish pub for its prejudicial regulations and also praised the friend who defended the Black person.

In the video clip, which has since gone viral, the customer, whose name is alleged to be Logan, defended his friend Danca. The latter claimed that he was denied entry from the Cape Town pub due to his race. Logan can be seen accusing the owner of the establishment of being racist. He also revealed that the bouncer told the Black person:

“You can’t come in here without a white person. If you come in here and know what you like, you steal, you guys cause trouble.”

Through the video, it was also alleged that it was in Hank's Olde Irish pub policy to not allow entry for Black people without the company of a Caucasian person.

nathannnnn @Natenoged @mailandguardian Hank’s Olde Irish / Love Thy Neighbour turning people of colour away if they aren’t “accompanied by a white person”??? Surprise, surprise another racist watering hole… @CapeTimesSA Hank’s Olde Irish / Love Thy Neighbour turning people of colour away if they aren’t “accompanied by a white person”??? Surprise, surprise another racist watering hole… @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian https://t.co/nvRhzlcgep

Twitter user @Natenoged also shared a video of the owner of Hank's Olde Irish pub announcing that he was going to terminate the bouncer’s employment. Logan was unsurprisingly upset with the owner’s claim and signaled the owner to stop blaming the bouncer.

Twitter user @ethan348 went on to share a video of Logan and other unidentified members getting physically assaulted by the owner and the employees.

Ethan jacobs @ethan348 They were then assaulted and beaten up by the owner and staff They were then assaulted and beaten up by the owner and staff https://t.co/dtbAlNRHfA

As many took to Twitter to discuss the matter, @MumfordAndPlums shared a screenshot of the reviews of Hank's Olde Irish pub. In the same, several Black patrons rated the pub with one star. They also attested to the accusations. One customer wrote online:

“This establishment is racist and discriminatory towards black people. They do not allow entry without white company and the bouncers make sure you know that. They claim you are there to “cause trouble” as “our kind” are known for that. Wouldn’t recommend at all.”

Netizens react to incident at Hank's Olde Irish pub

Internet users were enraged after watching the video. Many expressed anger towards Hank's Old Irish pub and went on to applaud Logan for defending his friends. A few tweets read:

Kego Mokgoro 💫 🇿🇦 💫 @KegoMM @Natenoged @CapeTimesSA 🏾 🏾 @mailandguardian This is how racism and other social ills must always be addressed, by calling out perpetrators in our circles. Zero tolerance is the way to go. Well done to the lad and the person recording. @Natenoged @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian This is how racism and other social ills must always be addressed, by calling out perpetrators in our circles. Zero tolerance is the way to go. Well done to the lad and the person recording. 👏🏾👏🏾🇿🇦🇿🇦

yaz @__yazini___ @Natenoged @naledimashishi @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian I clicked on this video and didn’t know what to expect, but I’m happy to see that they are privileged people who are aware of this privilege and are using it correctly to call out injustice and racism. This is what should be happening on all levels of society. Thank youNate 🫶🏽 @Natenoged @naledimashishi @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian I clicked on this video and didn’t know what to expect, but I’m happy to see that they are privileged people who are aware of this privilege and are using it correctly to call out injustice and racism. This is what should be happening on all levels of society. Thank youNate 🫶🏽

Amanda Reekie 🇿🇦 @moozir @Natenoged @vngalwana @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian The irony of the ‘Love thy neighbour’ message is not lost on me. Love thy neighbour but don’t allow black ppl in your bar. Honestly he deserves whatever comes his way @Natenoged @vngalwana @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian The irony of the ‘Love thy neighbour’ message is not lost on me. Love thy neighbour but don’t allow black ppl in your bar. Honestly he deserves whatever comes his way

Shakes @sacca_sacca @Natenoged @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian I'd been saying that it takes certain generation of white SAs to stand up against racism, protest, match etc so that they wont be painted with the same brush as racists. Bravo to that young man @Natenoged @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian I'd been saying that it takes certain generation of white SAs to stand up against racism, protest, match etc so that they wont be painted with the same brush as racists. Bravo to that young man

nceda ngejane @ncedabn @Natenoged @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian This is Mandela's dream, that all ' black and white' should unit against social ills more especially racism, well done to the guy in the video and to Nathan for publishing the video @Natenoged @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian This is Mandela's dream, that all ' black and white' should unit against social ills more especially racism, well done to the guy in the video and to Nathan for publishing the video 👏👏👏

Biggie🇧🇷🇫🇷🐍🇿🇦 @_TruerMajolaii @Natenoged @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian I believe the guy in the video has witness situations like these, he seem to be fedup about the situation and Cape Town is a most racist province in South Africa. It's institutionalised, it happens every day. @Natenoged @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian I believe the guy in the video has witness situations like these, he seem to be fedup about the situation and Cape Town is a most racist province in South Africa. It's institutionalised, it happens every day.

Steinlager @Steinlager4 @Natenoged @ClaudetteGGibs1 @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian Good on the young fella for confronting the manager about this abhorrent practice @Natenoged @ClaudetteGGibs1 @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian Good on the young fella for confronting the manager about this abhorrent practice

Natalia101 @Natalia10119 @Natenoged @CapeTimesSA

It is SO gonna blow up! @mailandguardian Whoever this young man is, well done to him !!!It is SO gonna blow up! @Natenoged @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian Whoever this young man is, well done to him !!! It is SO gonna blow up!

Hank's Old Irish pub releases statement

The organization released a statement following the occurrence and claimed that the staff were not instructed to disallow customers' entry based on their race or gender in their 30 years of service. They said:

“We as owners have never discriminated, nor will we ever instruct our staff to discriminate on any basis whatsoever, on the basis of gender, sexual orientation or race.”

Hank's Old Irish pub also announced that they will be conducting an “internal disciplinary process” about the accusations that have been raised. It has also been revealed that a criminal investigation has been launched following the event. They added in their statement:

“We want to place on record that we are extremely concerned for the well-being and safety of the staff involved, therefore we will not be commenting any further while we conduct an internal disciplinary process about these allegations and the police conduct their criminal investigation.”

SABC News also reported that a case of assault was opened with law enforcement against Logan for making racist accusations in the video.

