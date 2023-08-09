Lil Tay wanted to connect with RiceGum a month before her family announced her passing

Social media has been buzzing about Lil Tay's passing after her family announced the viral rapper and her brother's death on Instagram. Many are calling into question the mysterious circumstances of their demise, with some scrutinizing the family themselves. A lot of people have also been talking about a GoFundeMe page made by the singer/TikTok star's brother that accused their father of mentally and physically abusing Claire Hope, the real name of the rapper.

Fans will remember that Lil Tay once clashed with Twitch streamer and YouTuber Bryan "RiceGum" back in the day using diss tracks. It turns out that almost a month before the news of her demise, RiceGum was told by Im Woah Vicky on stream dated July 20 that the musician was looking to connect with him.

During a QnA style stream with the influencer, RiceGum asked Im Woah VIcky about Lil Tay:

"They [viewers] asked if you're still in touch with Lil Tay and sh*t. Are you still talking to Lil Tay?"

Im Woah Vicky's answer was not only positive, but she revealed that the young rapper had shown interest in getting in touch with the streamer:

"Yeah, I heard from her the other day. She asked me about you."

RiceGum was naturally interested and noted how little news there is about the viral singer:

"Really? Alright, so what's the news on her 'cus no one knows."

"I'm going to hit her up": RiceGum wanted to connect with Lil Tay a month before the news of her tragic demise

Timestamp 4:06:18

RiceGum also commented on the controversy surrounding Lil Tay's father, saying that it looked bad from the outside, as if her family was trying to "lock her up":

"I feel bad for her 'cus she was so viral and it feels like they're trying to lock her up and not let her blossom or whatever... So, it's a weird situation."

Without getting into all of that, Im Woah Vicky reiterated that the rapper had been trying to contact RiceGum:

"She just told me that she just wanted to get in contact with you."

The streamer was quite excited, even telling Im Woah Vicky to ask the musician to keep an eye out for a message:

"Oh f*ck, I am going to hit her up. If you talk to her again tell her to check IG and sh*t. Her a** ain't little no more though, huh?"

It is unclear as to whether the Rumble streamer contacted the rapper before her passing, as he has yet to talk publicly about the unfortunate incident. However, fans will surely hope he talks a little bit about the young teen whose death has become a big point of discussion on social media.