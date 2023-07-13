"I know I can do it" - RiceGum reveals Rumble wants him to stream over 100 hours per month on the platform

Long-time YouTuber and Rumble streamer Bryan "RiceGum" has revealed some finer details about his contract with his current streaming platform. When discussing his contractual responsibilities, he disclosed that he must stream for more than 100 hours per month. It's unclear whether this requirement applies solely to the initial months or persists until the contract expires.

For those wondering, RiceGum has been streaming almost every day and has already amassed over 27 hours of streaming. In other words, he has approximately 18 days to complete the remaining 73 hours. The streamer, however, remains optimistic about his chances:

"I know I can do it"

"We are on schedule" - RiceGum reveals his progress regarding meeting contract targets

Earlier this month, RiceGum decided to sign a non-exclusive contract with Rumble after hinting at potential offers from other platforms like Kick. Since joining the new streaming platform, he has garnered over 25K followers at the time of writing.

Although he did not disclose the specific amount he received for signing the contract, he did share some of the targets outlined for him, including the requirement to complete over 100 hours of streaming. He said:

"We are on schedule though. I told you I signed this contract, we have to do 100+ hours. People think it's 100 hours a month, but it's 100+ hours. So yeah, we are on pace and it's not even hard."

He added:

"Like, I have never done 100+ hours and when I signed the contract, I wasn't like, 'Ohymy god, I don't know if I can do this, like, I'm inconsistent with myself' but I know I can do it. You guys are here to help me and support me. It's not a big deal."

Here's what the fans said

The clip was shared by a verified RiceGum fan page on Twitter, which garnered a handful of comments. Here are some of the notable ones made underneath the tweet:

ohheyitsvegas @ohheyitsvegas @ricegumreports That’s literally 3 hours 20 minutes a day, how is this supposed to be difficult? @ricegumreports That’s literally 3 hours 20 minutes a day, how is this supposed to be difficult?

0hpium @00hpium @ricegumreports unc gonna be on the grind @ricegumreports unc gonna be on the grind

Norty @NortyMush @ricegumreports Anyone who thinks this is a lot hasn’t worked a full time job. 40 hours a week x 4 is 160 hours 100 hours of sitting in front of a screen for a month is such light “work” @ricegumreports Anyone who thinks this is a lot hasn’t worked a full time job. 40 hours a week x 4 is 160 hours 100 hours of sitting in front of a screen for a month is such light “work”

Tyler Fischer @uno_gringo @ricegumreports That’s only 25 hours every 7 days. That’s not a lot at all. Most streamers stream at least 40 @ricegumreports That’s only 25 hours every 7 days. That’s not a lot at all. Most streamers stream at least 40

Rumble has been generating significant attention by securing popular creators on its platform. Notably, they have managed to sign renowned personalities such as Andrew Tate and, more recently, Matthew "Mizkif" and Jidon "JiDion."

YouTube's IShowSpeed and Twitch's Kai Cenat have also joined forces, agreeing to stream together for a limited number of episodes.

