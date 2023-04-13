Who is Woah Vicky? Lil Nas X issues response after being accused of faking his sexuality

American musician Lil Nas X has responded to allegations put out by social media personality Woah Vicky. While appearing on an episode of the We in Miami Podcast on Wednesday, April 12, the latter spoke about the 24-year-old star faking his sexuality to gain clout.

Also including Lil Uzi Vert's name on the list, she said:

"I think he need Jesus. I wanted to say this about Lil Nas X. I got a few friends that went to school with him and they said he was never gay. So, I know for a fact what he doing is ’cause they told him you gotta do this."

She then added:

"I feel like ain't nobody really gay, in Jesus name, Amen. It's getting popularity. It's getting you money. Getting you views. So, it's like selling your soul...The industry is demonic. You have to do certain things to get that. So, I believe he had to do certain things to get where he's going."

After Woah Vicky's comments on his sexuality went viral, the Old Town Road singer responded on Twitter and wrote:

"who gives af what ja rule thinks at a time like this."

All you need to know about Woah Vicky, who has accused Lil Nas X of faking his sexuality

Born as Victoria Waldrip on March 7, 2000, Woah Vicky is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. The 23-year-old star is an Instagram model and personality who posts lifestyle content on her profile. She boasts a following of 3.4 million on the social media platform.

Vicky often shares endorsed content of clothing and accessories made by the fashion house Gucci. She revealed in March 2020 that she was in a relationship with fellow Instagram star Deivys Nicola. However, in 2021, she started dating John Gabbana.

Vicky is best known for having long-standing beef with rapper Bhad Bhabie. As per BuzzFeed, their fight began in 2017 when the latter posted a YouTube video responding to a hate track by the former. According to Bhad Bhabie, the video was "disgusting."

The diss track, however, had nothing to do with Bhad Bhabie but was more about RiceGum, a rapper. However, in an interview with The Shade Room, Vicky stated that her beef with Bhabie is long over.

As for Lil Nas X, he first came out in 2019, sharing at the time that he knew he was gay when he was a teenager but thought it was just a phase. In an interview with CBS the same year, he stated:

"I knew, especially around my teenage years. I would just pray and pray and pray that it was like... That it was, like, a phase. I mean because, me being in this position it's easy for me. But like, some little boy 10 miles from here, it's not gon' be good for him."

The artist has used devilish imagery in his content in the past, having performed a lap dance on a person resembling the Devil during a performance at the BET Awards last year.

Nas X last released two singles in 2022 - Late To Da Party and Star Walkin’ (League Of Legends World Anthem).

