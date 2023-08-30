What did Thomas Randolph do? Nevada man dubbed 'Black Widower' found guilty of killing sixth wife in retrial

68-year-old Thomas Randolph was found guilty for the second time for killing his sixth wife and the hitman he hired to kill her, back in 2008. Randolph made headlines at the beginning of this month when this murder trial began. He was found guilty by a Nevada jury on Thursday, August 24, 2023, after the original conviction was overturned by the Nevada Supreme Court.

Thomas Randolph initially claimed that an intruder killed his wife and that he then shot the intruder. Prosecutors alleged that Randolph had hired a hitman, who was reportedly a friend of his, to kill his sixth wife, Sharon Randolph.

Thomas Randolph was found guilty of killing his sixth wife and was also convicted of killing his second wife in 1986

After the Nevada Supreme Court overturned the conviction and ordered a retrial, a jury found Thomas Randolph guilty for the second time of murdering his sixth wife. Sharon was allegedly killed in 2008, and Randolph blamed an intruder for his wife's death.

Prosecutors, however, claimed that he hired a hitman to kill Sharon. They also shed light on Thomas Randolph's 2017 conviction, when he was found guilty of killing his second wife in 1986 in Utah. Around 15 years after Sharon Randolph was killed, her then-husband was convicted of her murder.

According to Sharon's daughter, Colleen Beyer:

"I’m so relieved, it’s unbelievable. It’s been 15 years, and it’s been a twisted nightmare."

After a four-hour-long deliberation on Thursday, the jury announced that they found the suspect guilty and he was convicted of the murders that took place on May 8, 2008.

The conviction for his sixth wife's death was overruled in 2020 after the Supreme Court stated that "prior-bad-act evidence" should not have been admitted by the Clark County District Court. However, on Thursday, the Nevada jury found Randolph guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and two counts of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Randolph's first and third wives testified against him during his 2017 trial

Randolph was initially acquitted of the charges in connection to the murder of his second wife, Becky Randolph. Authorities further considered that Becky died by suicide until Thomas Randolph was charged. During his sentencing for the 2017 trial, his first wife claimed that he was psychologically abusive.

A man also came forward and claimed that Thomas hired him to kill his fourth wife. His third wife also testified against him and said that she believed he was trying to kill her while cleaning his firearm.