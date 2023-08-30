What did Latrell Lewis do? NYC man charged with murder of girlfriend's 2-year-old child

On Monday, August 28, Latrell Lewis from NYC was charged with murdering his girlfriend's 2-year-old boy. According to the police, Lewis threw the victim, Nazier Paris, against a wall after the toddler woke him up. Medical professionals found extensive injuries in the head and torso of the victim.

Responding officers discovered Nazier unconscious on Sunday inside the home on East 68th Street near Avenue U in Bergen Beach. Paris' family stated that it has been a tragic loss to deal with.

An NYC man allegedly killed his girlfriend's toddler on Sunday in a Brooklyn apartment

On Sunday, August 27, 2023, authorities made a horrific discovery in a house on East 68 Street in the Bergen Beach neighborhood in Brooklyn. The officers found an unconscious toddler, who was then rushed to the hospital. However, the 2-year-old was pronounced dead.

It was further revealed that the toddler's mother woke up and found her child in distress. She then called 911 to her NYC apartment. Revealing the autopsy's findings, Joseph Kenny, an assistant chief at the detective bureau, said that the toddler had suffered from a fractured skull and massive internal injuries.

"Detectives interviewed [Lewis], and during the interrogation, he admits to throwing the child against the wall after the child woke him up while he was sleeping," NYPD Assistant Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said.

According to medical professionals, the victim sustained blunt force trauma in the head and torso, ultimately leading to his tragic death. He allegedly had six lacerations of the liver, a brain hemorrhage, and hemorrhaging from the colon, kidney, and pancreas.

The toddler's grandma could not believe that Lewis could harm the child

On Tuesday, August 29, the toddler's relatives took his belongings out of the NYC apartment. According to Wendy Thomas, the child's grandmother, the suspect has been dating the toddler's mother and wasn't the victim's biological father.

Wendy trusted the suspect even after the toddler was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center. She further claimed that he possibly didn't have a reason to kill the child who even addressed him as "Daddy."

"I can’t understand his state of mind. I’m going back into the back of my mind to see where did I miss something? Where did we miss any signs? I literally listen to my daughter cry every day saying she failed her son as a mom. There’s nothing you can say, because you can’t take back a life," Wendy said.

The victim's grandmother further claimed that the suspect would often take care of the baby when his mother, Chamiqua Thomas, would go to work. After his arrest on Monday, Lewis was charged with murder. Authorities further investigated the NYC suspect and found that he had previously been arrested for reckless driving.

Lewis made his first court appearance on Wednesday, August 30, at Brooklyn Criminal Court. He will next appear in court on September 6, 2023.