What did Heidi Matheny do? Ohio woman pleads guilty to role in grandmother’s death

In November 2022, Heidi Matheny, a 35-year-old Ohio woman, turned herself in for drowning her 93-year-old grandmother. She claimed that the family could not afford to put the victim in a nursing home, and hence, decided to drown her to death.

The victim has been identified as Alice Matheny. Initially, Heidi Mathey pleaded not guilty to the murder but recently changed her plea on Friday, March 3, 2023. Heidi further added that after drowning Alice, she escaped through a window.

Heidi Matheny will be sentenced on March 15. The 35-year-old Ohio woman has described Alice as a “perfect” grandmother and said that she was not in the right mindset when she took the extreme step.

Heidi Matheny drowned her grandmother in a sink and then in the bathtub in November 2022

A horrific incident took place in Eaton, Ohio in November 2022, when 35-year-old Heidi Matheny struck her grandmother in the back while she was doing the dishes. Heidi held the elderly woman’s head down in the washing sink, and then dragged her to the couch. To confirm that she was dead, Heidi Matheny then filled the bathtub and drowned her grandmother there for around 15 minutes.

As per The Independent, body camera footage captured Heidi saying:

“I just put her head in the sink and held it there. We fought, but I held it there until she quit blowing bubbles, and then I drug her to the couch, and she kept blowing bubbles, so I put her in the bathtub until she stopped.”

When the responding officer asked the 35-year-old about the reason for taking such a drastic step, Heidi responded by saying:

“Nothing special. It’s just a day like any other day.”

Heidi Mathey later stated that Alice Mathey was taken to a doctor on November 14, where the doctor asked the family to get her admitted to a nursing home. The elderly woman wanted the same. However, Heidi Mathey’s family couldn’t afford it. Heidi said:

“But we can’t afford that. It’s a f***ing nightmare. And I’m sick of seeing her. She’s stressed out. She has panic attacks every damn day. She shouldn’t have to live like that.”

Heidi further stated that her grandmother wanted to talk to her every day. She claimed that she just couldn’t do it anymore, and also mentioned that she had almost died by suicide.

Heidi said:

“I just lost my s**t. It’s nothing that she did. She’s a perfect freaking grandma.”

According to the autopsy report, Alice Matheny sustained multiple bruises to her arms and neck. She also had a fractured rib and sternum as a result of the attack.

According to Heidi, the duo had ice cream shortly before the horrific chain of events took place at the Eaton residence.

Matheny will face at least 15 years to life in prison

Heidi Matheny recalled the incident and said that her 93-year-old grandma was strong and that she was struggling. However, she overpowered the elderly woman. She also described the situation as a “nightmare.” Heidi further revealed that she dragged her grandmother into the bathroom and then drowned her in the bathtub. According to Heidi’s arrest report:

“She was face up so she was pushing her down by the chest. She said she kept floating back up to the top, so she rolled her over. Face down. Then she left. She went out through the window. She didn’t want the neighbors to see her.”

The detective then asked Heidi if she had pre-planned the murder. The report further read:

“She said no but they did discuss this before. Whenever her grandmother was manic, she would tell Matheny to just kill her.”

Matheny was subjected to a forensic psychological evaluation and was declared competent for a standing trial. During her arrest, she was also placed on suicide watch. She also did not express her wish to have a legal representative during her initial arraignment. Before getting indicted, Heidi Matheny was transferred to Summit Behavioral Health in Cincinnati.

Last year, Heidi pleaded not guilty, until recently, when she changed her plea. No family member of the 35-year-old was present in the courtroom on Friday, when she pleaded guilty.

Heidi Matheny will face 15 years to life in prison after her sentencing takes place on March 15, 2023. She can apply for parole after 15 years. She is currently being held on a bond of $500,000 at the Preble County Jail.

