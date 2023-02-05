What happened to Morgan Daub and her parents? Pennsylvania family allegedly dies in chilling suicide pact

26-year-old Morgan Daub, along with her parents, Deborah (59) and James (62), were found dead in the backyard of their Pennsylvania residence on January 25, 2023. The West Manchester Township Police Department stated in a release that the family made a “joint decision” to commit murder-suicide.

A handwritten letter was further recovered by the cops. Neighbors reportedly heard gunshot sounds on the morning of January 25, 2023. The Daub family was concluded to be a devout Christian family. Authorities discovered Morgan Daub's and her parents' bodies while they responded to a welfare check.

Police also found a second letter which was allegedly left by Morgan’s father, James, who claimed that he wasn’t originally a part of the “suicide pact.” Chilling details about the pact have been found in the letters and notes that the family left behind.

An unsettling “suicide pact” killed Morgan Daub and her parents in the backyard

Law enforcement officials responded to a welfare check on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at a Pennsylvania residence. A neighbor claimed to have heard three rounds of gunshot sounds shortly before midnight.

The individual claimed that the first two gunshot sounds were muffled, while the last one was clearer. He further told police that there was a gap of around 10-15 seconds between each shot. The deaths allegedly took place on January 24, 2023.

Upon arrival, cops made a gruesome discovery at the Loman Avenue home in West Manchester Township. Three bodies were found in the backyard of the house, and each of them was fatally shot.

After further investigation, police recovered notes and letters that Morgan Daub and her family left behind. Law enforcement officials concluded that the incident resulted from a possible “suicide pact.” The letters allegedly dated back at least nine months. According to the notes, the original “pact” involved Morgan Daub and her mother, Deborah, and James wasn’t a part of it.

In a note written in April 2022, Deborah Daub wrote that she and her daughter had chosen the date of execution based on a Bible verse. She wrote:

“Samuel 1:24-28 Morgan chose the date! I believe that I have to be with her!”

Police revealed the reference of the “evil” that the family and Morgan Daub were facing. However, she did not talk about it in detail. According to the authorities,

“The rest of the letter seems to be directed to or about God and to her husband, James Daub. The letter reads as if she expects James to survive them after their passing.”

After investigating the horror scene at the residence, police believe that Deborah killed her husband, James, Morgan Daub killed her mother, and then she killed herself. Morgan was allegedly holding a 2.5 to 3 ft long sword that read “Sword of the Lord.”

Authorities further discovered notes in the trash that Morgan Daub wrote. She claimed to have had “auditory hallucinations which were not getting any better.” Police found Morgan’s body closest to the porch and found that she had a self-inflicted wound in the head. Her mother’s body was found next to her, and she was also shot in the head. Finally, James’ body was found next to Deborah.

One of the letters mentioned that James wanted to shoot himself, but since he was shaky, Deborah pulled the trigger for him. Authorities concluded from the letters that all the family members died of their free will.

Police also matched the signatures of each family member with copies of their wills. Authorities have further discovered several other references to God and the Bible. They addressed a letter that Morgan Daub’s dad signed and said:

“[H]e was crushed when Morgan told ‘us’ that she must end her life. In the early parts of the letter, James says that he is not ready to end his life but by the end of the letter it is evident that he had then decided to do so.”

The police recovered several notes, a “living will,” and the family dog who was drugged

Another unsettling note that police discovered mentioned a list of tasks the 26-year-old had to do before executing the murder-suicide pact. The list included speaking to her father, clipping the dog’s nails, and letters to the family. West Manchester Township police stated:

“The positioning of the bodies, pistols, and shell casings, as well as the presence of the hearing protection, support the account put forward by the written documents left behind by the family. That account being that all three family members decided to end their lives on 1/24/2023.”

A document named “Cooper’s Dog Letter” was recovered by authorities that provided instructions about ways to take care of the family dog that was left behind. The dog was reportedly drugged so it would not attack first responders. The police further recovered a “living will” that was taped inside a sliding glass door at the residence.

Lead Detective Timothy Fink said:

“Deborah wrote that she didn’t want her daughter to pass on alone, so she had decided to end her life with her. The letter written by James indicated that they had told him their plan, and he decided that he didn’t want to live without them.”

Unsettling videos on YouTube were also uploaded by Morgan Daub, where she was heard mocking a British accent and saying:

“This is funny… This was the penultimate plan against me and against God. Didn't know that I was the ideal pick for Antichrist, for the devil.”

About 2 months prior, the woman, Morgan Daub, uploaded an unhinged video to her YouTube channel, in which she claimed to renounce the title of Queen of England.



(excerpt) "I refuse to be queen, of the United Kingdom. I will not be your next queen. If you honor me at all, ...

The horrific murder-suicide case has shocked the entire community. Residents have described Morgan Daub as a reserved young girl who loved bowling. The family was also reportedly quite open about their religious and political beliefs.

