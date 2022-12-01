Who is Baal in the Bible? Balenciaga ad scandal photos symbolism leaves internet disturbed

The world is convinced that Balenciaga is promoting inappropriate and immoral ideas through its campaigns, most recently through its scandalous Spring 2023 ad campaign.

More signs emerge as those images are linked to the promotion of child p*rnography, p*dophelia, and even satanism. The ad campaign consists of a series of images with objects that allude to the aforementioned themes.

The ad campaign features children posing with questionable items (image via Twitter)

One image shows a teddy bear in a bondage outfit, red shoes linking them to the influence of Tony Podesta, and more recently, yellow caution tape with the brand name misspelled as 'BAAL'enciaga, which people think refers to Baal, an ancient Canaanite demon god known for child sacrifice.

🍁Antonio Tweets 📣 @AntonioTweets2



Baal was the ancient Canaanite god, to whom children were sacrificed.



Insanity. One of the pics from the Balenciaga child photos has Balenciaga tape spelled "BAALenciaga"Baal was the ancient Canaanite god, to whom children were sacrificed.Insanity. One of the pics from the Balenciaga child photos has Balenciaga tape spelled "BAALenciaga"Baal was the ancient Canaanite god, to whom children were sacrificed. Insanity. 👇 https://t.co/xKdaE1Rco1

Balenciaga ad continues to stun the internet as disturbing themes about satanic gods arise

Baal, sometimes called Bael, is regarded as one of the gods of hell, according to Christian demonology. Most references to the name point to a singular deity, but in the Old Testament of the Bible, Baal is synonymously used with 'master' or 'lord.' In this context, it was a term of reverence and respect, and not necessarily idol worship.

The name was corrupted to mean something different after Exodus 32 in the Bible when the golden calf idol was worshiped instead of God himself. Evidence suggests that those who worshiped Baal looked towards paganism, namely for rain to water their crops, strength to defeat their enemies, and fertility to produce children.

Some artistic depictions of the demon god Baal (image via Twitter)

Furthermore, it was believed that pr*stitution and other sensual forms of worship were encouraged. As was sacrifice, mostly of children, in order to appease the god of fertility.

Netizens have taken on this newfound knowledge and are stunned by Balenciaga promoting such themes. Although the brand has apologized and rescinded the campaign, people are not so easily forgiving. Despite Balenciaga trying to pin the blame on someone else, its reputation has been harmed, possibly permanently.

Many Twitter users have taken to the app to spread the news and urge people to stop purchasing from the brand. One user even goes so far as to claim that the name Balenciaga, when translated from Latin to English means "Baal is king."

Conspiracies & Comics @ConspiraciesCo #BalenciagaGate is even darker than you know! Grooming kids, child porn docs on homepage, tape w BAAL on it who’s a false god babies were sacrificed to & a Michael Borremans book showing bloody naked toddlers, cannibalism & demonic rituals w severed limbs! BALENCIAGA IS PURE EVIL #BalenciagaGate is even darker than you know! Grooming kids, child porn docs on homepage, tape w BAAL on it who’s a false god babies were sacrificed to & a Michael Borremans book showing bloody naked toddlers, cannibalism & demonic rituals w severed limbs! BALENCIAGA IS PURE EVIL https://t.co/cTXkN1aWS0

Frankie171717 @frankie171717 @Dominiquetaegon Baal mentioned enough times in the Bible. Baphomet another deity/ @Dominiquetaegon Baal mentioned enough times in the Bible. Baphomet another deity/ https://t.co/9rHcKS6Z1G

River @river_is_nice I don't think Balenciaga is sacrificing children to Baal but if that's what it takes to stop making people wear that garish, goofy bullshit I fully support. I don't think Balenciaga is sacrificing children to Baal but if that's what it takes to stop making people wear that garish, goofy bullshit I fully support.

Mister E @mister_e_e The brand name Balenciaga was chosen for a reason.



The misspelling BAALenciaga was intentional.



Both are Latin. BAAL is the demon of child sacrifice. The brand name Balenciaga was chosen for a reason. The misspelling BAALenciaga was intentional. Both are Latin. BAAL is the demon of child sacrifice. https://t.co/z7P0cApCNw

Blue Moon @BlueOrbit365 Cult symbolism in this Balenciaga pic:



- kid is wearing red shoes

- white rabbit

- the roll of yellow duct tape with Balenciaga on is misspelled BAAL, another name for Moloch

- the child drawings show evidence of extreme trauma and ritual abuse: Cult symbolism in this Balenciaga pic:- kid is wearing red shoes- white rabbit- the roll of yellow duct tape with Balenciaga on is misspelled BAAL, another name for Moloch- the child drawings show evidence of extreme trauma and ritual abuse: https://t.co/xJBMgw4W1X

Stale Bombon @StaleBombon @OliLondonTV You know what this just gets worse and worse. I just saw something about the dates on the wall being references to court dates dealing with pedo Cases @OliLondonTV You know what this just gets worse and worse. I just saw something about the dates on the wall being references to court dates dealing with pedo Cases

MommaKay @KayOpinionated @OliLondonTV there is so much in these pictures. Every day I see more coming out @OliLondonTV there is so much in these pictures. Every day I see more coming out

Twitter has other responses to the scandalous ad campaign that takes us down a rabbit hole of theories. The hashtag #BurnBalenciaga, started by conservative musician Bryson Gray, has started trending online. In the song, Gray urges people to follow in his footsteps as he is seen burning a pair of the brand's shoes in a yard. He adds that celebrities will attempt to influence the consumer by endorsing things like p*dophelia, and ab*se.

Apart from slapping a $25 million lawsuit against North Six Inc (the production company) and Nicholas Des Jardins (the set designer), the parties responsible for the shoot, the Spanish-based fashion house is yet to respond to the claims against them.

