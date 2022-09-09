WATCH: Surveillance footage released in deadly Cincinnati Spring Grove Kroger pedestrian crash that left one dead

On August 31, 2022, Cincinnati woman Tahviya Chapman allegedly crashed her car into two pedestrians, killing one of them. On September 8, 2022, authorities released the surveillance footage of the deadly crash.

As per WCPO, the 24-year-old Tahviya Chapman was reportedly targeting Jawon Khalid Lunsford, the father of her 8-month-old child, as she suspected he was having an affair. Cincinnati authorities reported that Chapman drove her car into Lunsford and a bystander, Christopher Griffith, who died in the attack.

In the video, Lunsford can be seen walking through the parking lot of a supermarket as the vehicle comes into the frame, hitting him. Chapman then appears to hit Christopher Griffith, a 58-year-old man walking with a cane.

After hitting the two pedestrians, the suspect appears to attack the injured Lunsford. Griffith died of his injuries in the aftermath of the attack, while Lunsford was reported to have a broken leg.

Tahviya Chapman is currently under police custody. The case remains under investigation.

The aftermath of the Cincinnati vehicular manslaughter

According to Law & Crime, for her alleged role in the attack, Chapman has been indicted for two counts of felonious assault, one count of attempted murder, one count of endangering children, one count of aggravated murder, and two counts of murder.

The charge of endangering a child emerged after further investigation. Cincinnati prosecutors accuse Chapman of being with her 8-month-old child in the car during the reported attack.

Joe Deter, a Cincinnati prosecutor, went into further detail about the supposed motivation behind the crime.

He said:

"While he was in Kroger she apparently went through his cell phone and believed that he had in an inappropriate relationship with her sister."

Deter went on to condemn Chapman's actions.

He said:

“What this woman did is sickening. Her total disregard for human life is stunning. This woman didn’t care about the lives she put in danger – including her own 8-month-old child."

He continued:

"That level of selfishness is impossible to understand, but we will do everything in our power to ensure she spends the rest of her life in prison.”

Greg Griffith, the brother of victim Christopher Griffith, said the victim was on the road to recovery from a severe motorcycle accident.

Greg said:

“He was paralyzed from the neck down after his motorcycle accident. He slowly, but surely recovered until he could walk. He needed a cane, but he could walk and function, live on his own."

If convicted, Chapman could face life in prison.

