Watch: Authorities release surveillance video of Jacksonville shooting that killed 3 in alleged racially-motivated attack

On Saturday, August 26, a mass shooting in Jacksonville left three people dead in what is suspected to be a hate crime. According to CNN, suspect Ryan Christopher Palmete allegedly murdered the black victims at a Dollar Store General, before eventually shooting himself. Officials have since released surveillance footage of the incident.

In the footage of the incident, a figure identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter can be seen entering the Dollar Store General armed with a rifle. Palmeter, who can be seen in a baseball cap and blue t-shirt, can be seen raising the firearm at an offscreen victim.

Jacksonville shooting suspect was allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident in 2016

As reported by CNN, 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter had no formal criminal history prior to the incident. However, a source from law enforcement said that he had been involved in a 2016 domestic violence incident. He had also undergone an evaluation to assess whether he had mental health issues.

Upon searching Palmeter's home, investigators discovered several racist manifestos that he had reportedly prepared for post-humous media coverage. PBS noted that the firearm used in the incident, which was legally purchased, had reportedly been decorated with a Swastika.

Reuters reported that prior to the shooting, Palmeter reportedly attempted to enter Edward Waters University, a black college. At 1 pm, after failing to get into the premises, Palmeter allegedly entered a Dollar Store General in Newton, a predominantly black neighborhood in Jacksonville. The suspect was allegedly wearing a mask and bulletproof vest. He proceeded to open fire, killing the three victims.

At 1:14 pm, the suspect texted their father, informing him to enter the suspect's room at home. The suspect directed his father towards his laptop, which reportedly held a suicide note outlining their racist beliefs. Subsequently, the alleged shooter committed suicide. CBS reported that no one else was shot or injured during the incident.

In an interview with WJAX-TV, Jacksonville Councilwoman Ju'Coby Pittman condemned the murders.

"I'm very, very angry right now. I'm emotional, we have kids in this community seeing all of this and this is unnecessary. It's unjust, we can't walk on the sidewalks, we're not safe in any stores," Pittmann said.

Jacksonville resident Marsha Dean Phelts discussed how the suspect consciously targeted black people in the shooting.

“It’s a neighborhood, a Black community that we come out of. It’s where our college is, Edward Waters University,” Phelts said.

The victims of the shooting have been identified as Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion, 29, and Anolt Joseph "AJ" Laguerre Jr, 19. Their murders are currently being investigated by Jacksonville authorities as a hate crime.