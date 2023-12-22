Who is Chloe Stott? Tributes pour in as Clover Skin Bar Utah owner reportedly passes away

The online community is seemingly mourning the death of Chloe Stott, the founder of Clover Skin Bar in Lindon Utah. While the circumstances surrounding her death are unclear, multiple social media users indicated that she died in an accident while she was on her way to Arizona for the holidays.

While official reports have yet to confirm the death of the Utah entrepreneur, netizens flooded the comments of her last IG post with messages mourning her death.

Community mourns as Chloe Stott allegedly killed in car accident

Chloe Cook Stott is the founder and owner of Clover Skin Bar, a boutique medical spa in Northern Utah. Stott, who describes herself as an Acne and aging specialist, reportedly started a small business when she was 20 years old, after graduating from aesthetics school in August 2020.

According to Voyage Utah, as the business grew and flourished, Chloe Cook Stott, alongside her husband Parker Stott, built the large medical spa Clover Skin Bar and hired a team of Master Estheticians that specializes in acne and aging prevention in 2022.

On December 21, social media users began sharing condolence messages on Chloe Stott’s Instagram Page. Shortly after, Reddit users claimed that the Medical Spa owner had died in a car accident while she was driving to Arizona with her husband for the holidays. The user claimed Chloe allegedly died in the head-on collision.

Comment byu/Aggressive-Ad-479 from discussion inUtahInfluencerDrama Expand Post

Comment byu/Aggressive-Ad-479 from discussion inUtahInfluencerDrama Expand Post

While there is no official confirmation regarding the online reports, Clover Skin Bar, in an IG story post yesterday, announced the medical spa will be closed for the week following an unexpected tragedy.

"Due to an unexpected tragedy, Clover Skin Bar will be closed for the remainder of the week. Please send thoughts and prayers."

Shortly after, their social media accounts were flooded with outpouring of love and support. Several people, including influencer Emilie Kiser, paid tribute to her on Instagram. The influencer posted a picture of Chloe and her husband Parker, and wrote:

“Hug your loved ones because life is so fragile. We Love you, Chloe. A true Angel.”

Post from Clover skin bar and influencer Emilie Kiser

Dallas Aesthetician Savanna Boda took to Chloe’s IG page and shared an emotional tribute below her last post.

“Rest in peace Chloe. you will be missed.”

Tributes for Chloe Stott (Image via Chloe Stott/Instagram)

Tributes for Chloe Stott (Image via Chloe Stott/Instagram)

Meanwhile, a Reddit user, Breezy Cakes who is supposedly acquainted with the Stott family, wrote:

“No!! I am shocked and devastated to read this!!! I have distant ties to their family and know they will be hurting so much over this loss. I can’t even imagine the pain they’re going through to lose their sister, daughter and wife. I’ve followed her page and was just going gaga over her hair in her most recent post last night. She had so much life ahead of her. I’m truly heartbroken.”

As the online community continued to pay tribute to Chloe, officials have yet to confirm reports of her death.