What happened to Logan Kallwick? Community mourns as beloved Kalama, Washington resident dies in tragic accident 

Logan Kallwick, a resident of Kalama, Washington, was recently identified as one of the two individuals involved in a fatal train collision off Interstate 5. Per a Washington State Patrol press memo on December 17, 2023, a car with two passengers and a flat tire traveling southbound on Interstate 5 veered off the road, went up an embankment and struck a tree.

The vehicle continued traveling, striking a train car that contained liquid propane before stopping off the roadway. Authorities said that both passengers were killed at the scene. However, there was no crew inside the train at the time of the crash.

While authorities have yet to identify the individuals killed in the crash, multiple social media accounts identified one passenger as beloved Kalama, Washington resident Logan Kallwick.

Tributes pour in as Kalama, Washington, resident Logan Kallwick killed in fatal train collision

Friends, family, and Kalama community members are mourning the death of Logan Kallwick, a beloved individual who was tragically killed in a fatal train collision on December 17, 2023.

While the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, community members in Washington grappling with grief and shock following the tragedy, took to social media and penned emotional tributes.

Logan, who worked in Field Management at Downing Diversified Directional Drilling, was remembered as a fiercely kind and spirited individual. In the wake of the tragedy, a friend, Jeremy Rupert, anguished over the void left on the heels of his passing. Rupert wrote:

“Welp, the news released the name now. REST IN PARADISE Logan Kallwick. I’ve said it all day and our whole friendship but I love you, bro, keep an eye over us all and make sure to keep us in check. You left a bigger void in this town than anyone would have thought. I'm gonna go old-fashioned in your honour now. bro and I’ll see you on the flip side.”

Another friend, Alexander Alfiere, who was reportedly with Logan days before the incident, said that he was stunned by the news of his death.

“Love you big dawg when I heard the news this morning I was devastated and in disbelief. I still can’t wrap my head around it. We had so much fun s**t planned to do. It breaks my heart I was just hanging out with a few days ago. I’m Shocked and confused and torn. Rip my friend Logan Kallwick.”

As people swarmed social media platforms with a volley of tributes to the young man, another friend remarked on life's unpredictability, noting every moment should be cherished.

“I know the feeling all too well. Crazy how life can be gone in the blink of an eye. Truly don’t know when it’s your time to go. All the deaths this year have been super eye-opening for me, really do have to live every day as if it's your last. Really sucks”

Tributes for Logan Kallwick (Image via Jeremy Rupert/Facebook)

As community members grapple with the immeasurable loss, authorities have yet to disclose relevant information about the circumstances that led to the crash that killed Kalama High School graduate Logan Kallwick.