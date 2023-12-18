Who was Ronaldo Valdez married to? All about his wife and kids as veteran Filipino actor dies aged 77

Prominent Filipino actor Ronaldo Valdez reportedly passed away on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at the age of 77. The veteran actor was known for playing fatherly figures and villains in both Filipino TV shows and movies for over five decades. The cause of the actor's death wasn't revealed at the time of writing this article. However, according to The Manila Times, Ronaldo's driver, Angelito Oclarit, found the actor unresponsive in his room on Sunday.

Ronaldo Valdez, whose real name was Ronald James Dulaca Gibbs, is survived by his wife, Maria Fe Gibbs, and his two children, actors Janno and Melissa Gibbs.

The late actor’s son, Janno Gibbs, took to Instagram on Sunday to confirm the news of his father's passing. He requested privacy for their family while they mourned the devastating loss.

"It is with great sorrow that I confirm my father's passing. Your prayers and condolences are much appreciated," Janno wrote on the social media platform.

Fans react to Ronaldo Valdez's sudden passing

One of the most popular actors in the Filipino TV and film industry, Ronaldo Valdez was born in Manila, Philippines on November 27, 1947. The Filipino actor, who was discovered in the 1960s, gained recognition in the ’70s for portraying paternal and wealthy characters.

His last role was in the romantic drama series 2 Good 2 Be True, where he starred alongside former real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. The actor's last role as well as his acting were widely popular but he was remembered and loved for portraying the first Filipino Colonel Sanders for KFC.

The late actor was married to Maria Fe Gibbs and they had two children together, Janno and Melissa Gibbs who also work in the entertainment industry.

Janno Gibbs is a Filipino singer-songwriter, actor, and comedian. He made his directorial debut in a movie slated to be released next year starring his father, Ronaldo Valdez.

Ronaldo's daughter Melissa Gibbs is a singer-actress known for starring in Ano ba iyan? (1992), Ali in Wonderland (1992), and in Love at First Stream in 2021.

Ronaldo Valez’s death was mourned by many, including his talent manager Jane Santos. In a lengthy post, Jane shared that she had dinner with the actor on December 15, 2023.

“This is my last dinner with him last Friday, Dec 15. It's supposed to be my despedida dinner because I'm leaving for abroad soon. Only to know that this will be the last time I'm going to see him,” she wrote.

Valez’s co-star in the romantic drama series 2 Good 2 Be True Kathryn Bernardo, also took to Instagram and shared a few cherished memories with the late actor.

Actress Kathryn Bernardo pays tribute to the late actor (Image via Kathryn Bernardo/Instagram)

Several others also flooded social media platforms with emotional tributes to the late actor. While many remembered him for his iconic roles, others shared their favorite moments from his films and TV shows.

It is worth noting that while the cause of the actor's death hasn't officially been revealed, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is investigating his death. In a press statement, they extended their "heartfelt condolences" for the actor's death. The QCPD went on to say that they are "conducting a thorough investigation" to understand Ronaldo Valdez's cause of death.

“We understand the importance of this matter; hence, we are working diligently to gather all relevant facts and evidence,” the QCPD added.

As fans continue to mourn the death of the late actor, his daughter has yet to comment on the tragic incident.