How old is Andrea Brillantes? Daniel Padilla age gap explored as actress gets dragged into KathNiel breakup drama 

Andrea Brillantes, a 20-year-old Filipino actress, began trending on Twitter shortly after Philippines sweethearts Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, ubiquitously known as KathNiel, confirmed their breakup on Instagram.

The beloved couple, who have reportedly been together for 11 years, issued a separate statement on IG confirming that they’ve amicably parted ways, ending months-long swirling rumors about the status of their relationship.

Expand Tweet

Social media users were fired up after rumors surfaced that there was trouble in paradise after Daniel Padilla, 28, was allegedly seen leaving 20-year-old Andrea Brillantes's home. Despite the eight-year age gap, netizens believed that Brillantes and Padilla were allegedly engaged in a cover affair.

Expand Tweet

In a statement on Instagram, Kathryn Bernardo, 27, ended the wild speculations online admitting that KathNiel were no longer together. Bernardo, who attributed the breakup to simply drifting apart, did not confirm or deny Andrea Brillantes alleged cheating rumors.

“It’s true that Deej and I have decided to part ways,” Bernardo wrote before adding “We’ve been drifting apart for a while now, and we ultimately had to accept that we can’t go back to where we used to be.”

Kathryn Bernardo ended the lengthy post by expressing gratitude for Daniel Padilla for the wonderful 11 years of their relationship.

“Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you.”

In response, the 28-year-old actor, wrote, “Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide.”

Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes cheating rumors explored

On the heels of Filipino stars Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo confirming their breakup online, Andrea Brillantes has been dragged into the drama as social media users began accusing the actress of allegedly cheating with Padilla.

Despite none of the parties acknowledging the rumors online, social media users emphatically believe that KathNiel's breakup stemmed from Padilla’s and Brillante's alleged affair. The belief seemingly stemmed from Kath’s friends, including actress Sofia Andres, unfollowing Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

As some fans blamed Andrea Brillantes for the couple’s breakup, others jumped to her defense, accurately pointing out that Daniel Padilla was also named in the alleged cheating scandal and deserves the same vitriol directed toward the actress. A fan opined that the instinct to blame the woman is rooted in misogyny.

“If y'all are gonna bash Andrea Brillantes for the cheating rumor, you better give the same energy to Daniel Padilla. I’m not even a fan, but the internalized misogyny and double standards y’all are giving is so sickening.”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the cheating rumors, in her statement online, Kathryn Bernardo did not confirm or deny the allegations but said, “Our love story began with respect and ended with respect” suggesting infidelity was probably not the reason for the breakup.

Expand Tweet

However, netizens remained resolute that Brillantes and Padilla were embroiled in a romantic entanglement.

What we know about Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla first met when they were teenagers on the set of the youth-oriented series Growing Up, which aired in September 2011. Their on-screen chemistry catapulted them into fame, triggering a huge fan base, that endearingly nicknamed the couple KathNiel.

The former couple have since starred in multiple blockbuster projects, including the 2014 film She’s Dating the Gangster and the 2018 film The Hows of Us.