2023 Seoul International Drama Awards: Complete list of winners

The prestigious Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 was held on September 21 at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. The ceremony was broadcast live on KBS2TV. The prestigious yearly ceremony honors great accomplishments in television drama productions on a worldwide level.

The 18th Seoul International Drama Awards 2023 got underway with Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Se-young serving as the opening MCs. The award ceremony was hosted by the famous TV show host and anchor, Jun Hyun-moo, who also won the Baeksang Arts Award for Best Male Variety Performer in 2015 and 2019 for his variety show I Live Alone alongside Lee Se Young.

The latter is a famous South Korean actress and is known for her dramas The Law Cafe, Dae Jang Geum, and When I Turned Nine among others.

The winners of the one-act plays in the International Competition category were Mexico's Detective Velascoarán and the British movie Mayflies. The International Competition Individual Award and Writer Award categories were then unveiled, and Baek Sung-hyun and Jin Ji-hee presented the awards.

Stéphanie Murat of France won the Best Directing category to kick off the formal awards presentation. Nima Zabidi of Iran and Aude Marcle of France took home the Writer's Award.

The honorable list of winners of the 18th Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

The 'Grand Prize' in the international competition category was honored to The Flazzle Colasus (France).

Legendary veteran Korean actor Choi Min-sik of Casino won the individual award.

Featuring Choi Min-sik of CASINO recieving the first grand prize of the Golden Birds in SDA 2023. (Image via Naver News)

Furthermore, Suzy won the SDA for the Best Female Actor category for her work Anna alongwith Norway's Nina Ellen Odegaard for Afterglow.

The South Korean solo artist and actor, Suzy, was unable to attend due to her busy schedule. She conveyed her heartfelt acceptance speech through video, stating that she is grateful to everyone who contributed in Anna.

The drama Anna explores the story of Yumi and how an evidently simple deception disrupts her world, forcing her to face several challenges in her subsequent life as a woman named Anna.

Additionally, the Outstanding Asian Star Award was then announced, with Kathryn Bernardo from the Philippines, Khan Attapphan Poonsawat from Thailand, and Eunbin from Korea as the winners.

The popular K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Eunbin unfortunately was unable to attend, but she conveyed her feelings of gratitude through video, where she said:

"I am truly grateful for the always overflowing love. What I feel these days is that love is visible. The heart and energy of being able to love someone is truly amazing. Thank you for showing me that overflowing awesomeness. I will do my best to make each page I write meaningful. I hope you will love my next work as well.”— Eunbin (as translated from Naver news)

On top of that, the Best Picture Award in the Korean Wave Drama category in SDA 2023 was won by both Extraordinary Attorney Woo and The Glory.

As Kathryn Bernardo from the Philippines won the Outstanding Asian Star Award in the 18th Seoul International Drama Awards 2023, the artist used the stage during her acceptance speech to spread awareness for Alzheimer's disease and pay an ode to the health workers who work tirelessly to provide aid to the patients struck by the disease. The Philippines artist said:

"It's always been more than just sharing. about a love story to our audience, but also spreading awareness about Alzheimer's disease and educating people about those who struggle with it and how we can offer them the best support we need. This project has made me appreciate our nurses and health care workers, so it was more than just another TV show for me."

Other notable winners from the Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

ENHYPEN's Sunghoon won the Idol Champ Artist Actor Award for his cameo in the drama MIMICUS on September 21, 2023. The idol was attending Milan Fashion Week 2023 at the time and shared his gratitude through a video message.

Meanwhile, The Youngest Son of a Chaebol Family (Korea) and The. Long Season (China) both won for the Best Picture Miniseries award.

The Best Feature Film category winners were Meet Yourself (China) and Act Like Your Asleep (Greece). Lee Sung-min of The Youngest Son of a Chaebol Family won the Korean Wave Drama category individual award in the 18th Seoul International Drama Awards 2023.

The prestigious Seoul International Drama Awards 2023, which are now in their 18th year, are a festival for fans of dramas from all over the globe and are made possible by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, the Seoul Metropolitan Government, KBS, MBC, SBS, EBS, and CBS.

A total of 24 distinct nations' works, 29 various artists' works, the Asian Star Award, and the Korean Drama OST category were all introduced via fair adjudication.