Popular Filipino actor and voice artist JM Canlas tragically dead at 17

Actor Jamile Matthew Madiclum Canlas, popularly known as JM Canlas, has unfortunately died at the young age of 17. Talking about his untimely passing on August 3, 2023, his eldest brother, Jerom Canlas, wrote on Facebook:

"It is with the heaviest heart and deep sorrow that our family announces the death of our bunso, Jamile Matthew Madiclum Canlas, earlier this morning. He was 17."

The late actor was not only popular for his stints in front of the screen but also behind it. Besides acting in acclaimed Indie films such as Kiko Boksingero (2017) and ANi (2019), he also lent his voice to the lead character in Jet and the Pet Rangers. He was also a part of the Filipino dubbed version of Stranger Things where he voiced Caleb McLaughlin's character.

Death of Elijah Canlas' brother JM Canlas

JM Canlas has been a part of the Filipino industry since a very young age. He made his first appearance on TV in 2016 when he was just 10 years old. At such a young age, he was part of a Philippine children's TV show titled Team Yey!

JM comes from a family of extreme talent. His two elder brothers, Elijah Canlas and Jerom Canlas, are also part of the film fraternity. An actor and model by profession, Elijah is best known for his work in Kalel for which he received several best actor awards. Jerom, on the other hand, works as an actor and filmmaker.

After JM's death, Jerom took the time to appreciate his younger brother for being an impeccable talent. In the Facebook post announcing his demise, he mentions that besides being a great actor and vocal artist, he was also a talented "athlete, musician, singer, debater, and gamer."

Adding to this list of qualities, his brother also said:

"He was always a proud Filipino with a bias and compassion for the poor and oppressed. But most of all, JM will forever be remembered as an incredible young man, son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, student, and friend."

How did JM Canlas die?

JM Canlas' family has yet to reveal the cause of his death. However, his eldest brother, Jerom, has mentioned that JM used to struggle with his mental health during his adolescence.

Highlighting the importance of addressing psychological distress at the earliest, Jerom advised people to seek immediate medical attention to prevent things from escalating beyond control. He also added a few helpline numbers that could help people should they face such a situation.

JM Canlas's death is another strict reminder of the importance that should be placed on mental health. Although it wasn't spelled out, one can assume that it was the reason behind his death.