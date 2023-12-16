What happened to KeChaud Johnson? Tributes pour in as beloved skateboarder passes away

KeChaud Johnson, a 32-year-old beloved Texas skateboarder has reportedly died in an accident on Tuesday, December 12. Dallas police said that a man reportedly died after he was hit by a U-Haul truck in the 3700 block of South RL Thornton Freeway.

While authorities could not identify the victim at first, TransWorld Skateboarding identified him as prominent skateboarder KeChaud Johnson. Citing police, WFAA said that two male drivers were involved in a minor accident on Tuesday evening.

One driver reportedly climbed onto the hood of the other driver’s vehicle as he was leaving the scene. The driver who climbed onto the hood fell into the middle lane of traffic and was hit by the U-Haul truck going northbound.

Dallas Skateboarding community mourns death of beloved Texas Skateboarder KeChaud Johnson

The Skateboarding community is mourning the death of beloved Texas skateboarder KeChaud Johnson, who died in a tragic accident on Tuesday. Johnson, who was known for his remarkable power and speed on the ramp, was remembered as a talented athlete who dominated the sport.

According to friends and acquaintances, KeChaud Johnson, after winning the 2011 YOUnited Nations entry when he was 20 years old, went on to leave an indelible mark in the sport. In an emotional tribute, Rhythm Skateshop in Texas said that his presence will always be felt in the skate parks across Dallas where he was always found honing his craft. In a Facebook post, they wrote:

“We lost a great friend today and a very dear loved one. The unfortunate news of losing a loved one is never easy, especially when it’s one that hits very close to home. Kechaud was an amazing skateboarder and a great human being who always lit up a room or skate park with the smile he always had even in the worst times.”

The skateshop remarked on how Johnson was always generous with his time mentoring and teaching other aspiring skaters. They added:

“He was a great mentor to many and wasn’t afraid to help anyone seeking to get better at skateboarding. Truly a teacher at heart who loved spreading knowledge. Legends never die and Kechaud's name will forever stay alive in the streets of Dallas and our hearts. Horsepower forever!”

Mark Laue, Johnson's friend, took to Facebook and confirmed beloved skater KeCahud Johnson had died and expressed his devastation over the tragic loss. In a Facebook post, Mark wrote:

“With a heavy heart, I share this from our shop page. Kechaud was an amazing, loyal friend over the last 15 years. Gone way too soon. Our skate community not only in DFW but all over the world is in shock at this loss. We will never forget you brother!”

Reactions to Johnson's death(Image via KeChaud Johnson Instagram)

Reactions to Johnson's death(Image via KeChaud Johnson Instagram)

Fans took to Johnson’s IG account and reacted to his last post with an outpouring of love while collectively grieving over his sudden demise.

The post uploaded on November 8 showcased his remarkable talent as a skateboarder. While community mourned the loss of the skateboarding legend, deatils about his private life remains unknown.