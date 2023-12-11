What happened at Ted Shanks Conservation area? 18-year old dies in waterfowl accident tragedy 

An 18-year-old boy reportedly died in a tragic accident in the Ted Shanks Conservation area on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The unidentified 18-year-old male was reportedly participating in a waterfowl hunting game at Ted Shanks Conservation area in Missouri when he was accidentally shot.

A local who preferred to remain anonymous spoke to a local news outlet and revealed that the teenager was participating in a waterfowl hunting game involving several participants when he accidentally became a victim of a swing shot.

A swing shot is a game bird targeting technique recommended for beginners that consists of a hunter pointing a shotgun at a moving target and swinging with it to increase the weapon's speed.

Authorities investigating fatal Ted Shanks hunting accident

Law enforcement agencies in Pike County, Missouri, are reportedly investigating a hunting accident that claimed the life of an 18-year-old teenager. The teenager hunting waterfowl alongside several other participants in the Ted Shanks Conservation area was reportedly shot accidentally at the scene.

The Ted Shanks Conservation Area is located on the right descending bank of the Mississippi River in Pike County, Missouri. While police have not disclosed salient details surrounding the accident, the 18-year-old teenager was identified as a senior at a local high school.

Shortly after he was shot, emergency responders reportedly tried to unsuccessfully revive the teen, who was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

Community mourns death of teenager killed in Ted Shanks Conservation area.

The Pike County community is mourning the tragic loss of an 18-year-old local high school boy who died in a hunting accident in the Ted Shanks Conservation area. Reacting to the devastating news, a community member extended his condolence to the teen’s grieving family.

In a Facebook post, he wrote,

“When you leave to go duck hunting with your friends/family you go with expectations of killing a limit, a band, making fun of your buddies, spending quality time together, relaxing and just enjoying the outdoors. My heart, prayers and tears go out to everyone who has to go through the unfortunate accident that happened at Shanks this morning.”

Meanwhile, another member, Kyle Smith, launched a GoFundMe campaign to render financial support to the victim’s devastated family.

“I posted this earlier to a local waterfowling message board I’m in. In short, today a young man lost his life in a hunting accident in Ashburn, MO. I can't even imagine the pain and agony those involved must be experiencing. If you feel so inclined to contribute I have started a fund for the family.”

While Smith acknowledged that he was not acquainted with the victim’s family, he noted that he wanted to start a fund to demonstrate his support as a community member and help out a family in need.

As police continue to investigate the incident, they have yet to name the victim killed in the conservation area.