Where was Jennifer Hanie last seen? Missing woman found dead in California beach hours after disappearance

Jennifer Hanie, a 31-year-old woman, was reported missing early Friday morning on January 26, 2024, by her boyfriend. She was eventually found dead over three hours later on the sands of Manhattan Beach, near the 2300 block of The Strand.

In a news release posted to Facebook, the Manhattan Beach Police Department revealed that on Friday, at approximately 6:41 am, authorities responded to reports of a missing person in the 2300 block of The Strand. Hanie was reported missing by her boyfriend, who reportedly last saw her near the water line early Friday morning.

Hours later, at around 10:13 am, Los Angeles County Lifeguards reportedly found a deceased female on the sand near the 1300 block of the waterline. She was identified as Jennifer Hanie on Saturday.

Investigation underway as missing woman Jennifer Hanie reportedly found dead hours after disappearance

Police are reportedly investigating the death of missing woman Jennifer Hanie, after she was found dead on the sands of Manhattan Beach near the 2300 block of The Strand on Friday. Detailing the incident in a press release, the Manhattan Beach Police Department said officers responded to reports of a missing female around 6:41 am.

"On January 26, 2024, at approximately 6:41 a.m., Manhattan Beach Police Department (MBPD) Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of The Strand regarding a missing person report."

Upon arrival, they learned the woman, identified as Hanie, was reported missing by her boyfriend after she disappeared from the water line. Police said Hanie’s boyfriend alleged that he and his friend started searching for her around 6:40 am.

"The reporting party and his friends searched for the female, and when they could not find her, they called MBPD. The MBPD immediately opened an investigation and checked with surrounding agencies for reports matching the missing person’s description."

Police then reportedly searched the area with the Los Angeles County lifeguards and the United States Coast Guard. They also checked with other agencies for a person matching the missing woman’s description.

"The Los Angeles County lifeguards and the United States Coast Guard conducted searches of the beach and ocean.''

At approximately 10:13 am, Los Angeles County Lifeguards reportedly notified the police that a deceased female, later identified as Jennifer Hanie, was discovered on the sand near the 1300 block of the waterline.

"The female was positively identified by officers through photographs, as well as next of kin, as the missing person.”

It is unclear if the body washed ashore, and authorities have yet to disclose a cause of death. Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Klosowski at (310) 802-5123.

